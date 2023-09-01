The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Wyoming Cowboys are both looking to start their seasons off on the right foot when they meet in Laramie, Wyoming this weekend at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Texas Tech-Wyoming prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Red Raiders coming off an 8-5 season in 2022, including a victory over Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl. They are led by quarterback Tyler Shough, who threw for 1,034 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions last season. He also ran for 269 yards and four scores on the ground as he split time early in the season but then finished as the starter down the stretch. The Red Raiders offense brought a lot of their key pieces back and should be firing on all cylinders coming into their season opener in Wyoming.

The Cowboys are coming off a 7-6 season in 2022, but they unfortunately came up short in the Barstool Sports Bowl where they lost to the Ohio Bobcats 30-27. They are led by quarterback Andrew Peasley, who threw for 1,388 yards and nine touchdowns last season in just 11 games. The Cowboys' defense is what kept them competitive in games last season and should be just as good this season with 11 of their 16 starters returning from last season.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas Tech-Wyoming Odds

Texas Tech: -14 (-115)

Wyoming: +14 (-105)

Over: 50.5 (-108)

Under: 50.5 (-112)

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Wyoming

TV: CBS

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 AM PT

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have a strong offense that can put up points quickly. In the previous season, they averaged 36.7 points per game. With the addition of some new players and some of the returning players from last year's high-powering offense, their offense is expected to be even stronger this season. If they can maintain their offensive momentum against the Cowboys, they have a good chance of covering the spread.

The Red Raiders defense will play a crucial role in this matchup. If they can maintain their discipline and limit the Cowboys' scoring opportunities, they can keep the game in control and potentially cover the spread. In their previous season, the Red Raiders' defense held their opponents to an average of 30.6 points per game which may not be good on the surface but against a middling offense like the Wyoming Cowboys were last season it certainly could be good enough to limit them as the Red Raiders take the top off the defense and light up the scoreboard.

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread

The Cowboys' defense will play a crucial role in this matchup. If they can maintain their discipline and limit the Red Raiders' scoring opportunities, they can keep the game close and potentially cover the spread. In their previous season, the Cowboys defense held their opponents to an average of 25.3 points per game.

Their offense certainly wasn't their strong point last season but it was serviceable when the defense was able to keep them in the game. The Cowboys will be looking to get the ground game going with community college transfer Jamari Ferrell who was First Team All-National Division for the Southern League as an all-purpose back. His explosiveness out of the backfield catching passes and running between tackles could help lift this dreadful Cowboys offense from a year ago. If they can keep this Red Raiders offense in check while just putting at least 20+ points they can cover this spread.

Final Texas Tech-Wyoming Prediction & Pick

The Texas Tech Raiders bring most of their offensive firepower from a year ago that scored 40+ points per game in three out of their last four games of the regular season. While Wyoming's defense was their focal point last season it did take some for them to put things together. In the early going of last season, they gave up 75 combined points in their first two games of the season. Their season opener this year is not a great matchup for that stout defense when they take on an offense that can take the top off the defense.

If the Cowboys can't limit the Red Raiders on offense it's going to be next to impossible for their offense to play catch up and go score for the entirety of this matchup. Ultimately, the Red Raiders come out swinging early putting up some points in bunches to the point where the Cowboys will not be able to catch up as the Red Raiders cruise to a victory down the stretch and cover the spread.

Final Texas Tech-Wyoming Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech -14 (-115), Over 50.5 (-108)