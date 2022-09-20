The best Rams fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3

After a disappointing blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, the Los Angeles Rams bounced back with a 31-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Even though Atlanta is projected to be at the bottom of the standings, the Rams almost blew their lead in the fourth quarter. Now, they will be on the road for the first time this season to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

All the fantasy football attention with the Rams is going to wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The reigning triple crown winner is currently WR5 with an average of 19.8 fantasy points per game. He caught 15 of his 23 targets for 236 yards and three touchdowns.

As much praise as Kupp deserves, there is another player in the Los Angeles’ receiving group that can have a big impact on Sunday. There is a sleeper that fans should keep an eye on, and he will likely bring some precious points in Week 3.

Rams Fantasy Football Sleeper for Week 3

TE Tyler Higbee

Although he is not one of the most popular players from the Rams’ roster, Tyler Higbee is an important part of the team’s offense.

So far in 2022, the tight end has 12 receptions out of 20 targets for 110 yards. Despite no touchdowns, Higbee can still produce some quality numbers. In Week 2, he had the second-most targets on the team with nine, just behind Kupp’s 14. Higbee finished the game with seven catches and 71 yards.

He is far from being a main option for Matthew Stafford due to Kupp’s dominance. Still, Higbee is often very effective when needed. For his career, he averages 10.6 yards per reception, meaning roughly every time he catches the football the Rams have a first down.

In terms of fantasy football, Higbee has the potential to become a steal. Rostered in 66.3% of the leagues, according to FantasyPros, he is currently TE12, ahead of names such as T.J. Hockenson and Kyle Pitts. Higbee has a total of 11 fantasy points with an average of 5.5 per game.

For Week 3, there is a good chance Higbee and the Rams have a strong day in the passing game. Sharp Football Analysis ranks the Cardinals’ secondary as just No. 29 in the league, so don’t be surprised if Higbee has a big day. It also means Stafford might go for some deep balls, further juicing the tight end’s numbers.

Investing in Higbee could be a smart move in the short term. He is not a fancy name, but he still is extremely effective when needed. Since he only rostered in two-thirds of fantasy football leagues, there is a good chance he can be grabbed off the waiver wire. In doing so, Higbee could emerge as a potential steal of this year’s NFL fantasy football season.

Having a player like Higbee on a fantasy roster could also be valuable in terms of depth. With Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz hampered by a knee injury, Higbee could pick up the slack. Schultz is rostered in 97.6% of leagues, but he is averaging just 3.0 points per game. It is unclear if Schultz will miss some time, but if that happens, having Higbee as an insurance player could be a game-changer.

If claimed off the waiver wire, expect Higbee to produce solid points. Even though he might not be a jaw-dropping addition, Higbee could still make a difference in Week 3 matchups.