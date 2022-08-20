Ezekiel Elliott’s harsh reality with Cowboys future looking bleak

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot could be near the end of his tenure with the team.

Ezekiel Elliot has been with the Cowboys since they took him with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Over these past six seasons, Elliot has served as the Cowboy’s lead back, playing in 88 career games.

Over this time, he has run for 7,386 yards and 56 touchdowns. Elliot has also hauled in 288 receptions for 2,244 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

In recent years, Elliot has managed to put up big stats. But his overall performance on the field has slipped. This is the result of the Cowboys constantly putting the ball in Elliot’s hands. He has never had less than 268 touches in a season and has surpassed 300 on three separate occasions.

There is a belief around the league that this could be Ezekiel Elliot’s final year with the team.

This is the final year where Elliot’s contract is fully guaranteed. Each remaining season is non-guaranteed money. This would give the Cowboys the option to move on.

The team has one of the best RB2s in the NFL in Tony Pollard. On multiple occasions, Pollard has outperformed Elliot. And he is significantly cheaper than his partner in the backfield.

Last season, Pollard proved to be a reliable option out of the backfield. He finished the season with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

Elliot has been among the best running backs in Cowboys history. But now at age 27, there is a chance he is no longer the player he used to be. This could lead to the Cowboys and him going their separate ways.