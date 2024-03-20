In a move aimed at enhancing player experience and addressing recent feedback, Embark Studio has announced the release of update 2.1.0 for The Finals, focusing notably on the Private Match mode. This update comes at a crucial time for the online shooter, following the revitalization brought by Season 2, which has been instrumental in reigniting the game's appeal to its fanbase. With an initial surge in player numbers at launch, The Finals experienced a dip in engagement, which Season 2's core gameplay refresh aimed to rectify. The latest update builds on this momentum, introducing a range of features designed to enrich the gaming experience further.
Finals Update 2.1.0: SYS$HORIZON, Power Shift, & Enhanced Private Matches
A standout addition in update 2.1.0 is the new SYS$HORIZON map, which plunges players into a visually striking, glitchy neon landscape. This addition, alongside new gameplay tools such as the Destabilizer—a device that temporarily erases surfaces — injects an exciting layer of chaos and creativity into matches. These tools complement the already diverse arsenal available to players, including the antigravity cube, Data Reshaper, and portals, enriching the game's strategic depth.
🛠️ The first update of Season 2 is out! You can now select the map you want to play in Private Matches, plus plenty of other fixes & improvements. Full notes below! 🛠️
🔗 https://t.co/sfjk2YHStn pic.twitter.com/I7y0VlBs17
— THE FINALS (@reachthefinals) March 20, 2024
Moreover, the introduction of a new game mode, Power Shift, marks a significant expansion of The Finals' gameplay dynamics. In Power Shift, teams compete for control over a level-destroying platform, offering a fresh and thrilling challenge to players and further showcasing the game's impressive physics-powered engines.
Perhaps the most eagerly anticipated feature of this update is the expansion of the Private Match mode. Fulfilling a commitment to continually enhance this aspect of the game, update 2.1.0 introduces a map selector for Private Matches, allowing players to choose their battlegrounds. This improvement, alongside the resolution of three significant bugs related to Private Matches, is poised to significantly enhance player satisfaction and engagement.
Update 2.1.0 Enhancements Boost Gameplay & Community Engagement
Beyond the enhancements to Private Matches, the update addresses several key areas within the game. These include critical bug fixes, weapon balancing to ensure fair play, and security improvements through the implementation of a new 3-strike ban system aimed at maintaining a healthy gaming environment. The newly introduced Power Shift game mode has also received attention, with general improvements, map tweaks, and new arena features being part of the update, ensuring a seamless and engaging gameplay experience.
The community's response to update 2.1.0 has been overwhelmingly positive, with renewed enthusiasm evident among The Finals' players. This update seems to have struck a chord with the game's fanbase, eagerly awaiting further enhancements and content from Embark Studio. The developers' commitment to responding to player feedback and continuously improving the game is evident, promising a bright future for The Finals' community.
As The Finals continues to evolve, its dedication to offering a unique and engaging online shooter experience remains clear. The introduction of new content such as the SYS$HORIZON map and the Power Shift game mode, along with the strategic depth added by new tools and enhancements to Private Matches, showcases Embark Studio's commitment to delivering a dynamic and immersive gaming experience. With the game's community at the forefront of these developments, The Finals is set to continue captivating players with its innovative gameplay and vibrant, physics-powered world.
The Finals Update 2.1.0 Patch Notes
With its array of enhancements and new features, The Finals Update 2.1.0 has set the stage for an even more thrilling gameplay experience. For a detailed look at all the changes and improvements, let's dive into the full list of patch notes.
The Finals Update 2.1.0: Bug Fixes & Additions
Private matches
-
Players can now select the map when starting a private match
-
Players will no longer be stuck trying to join the game server after leaving a private lobby
-
Fixed an issue where party members with different crossplay settings could be unable to leave private match lobbies
-
Fixed a bug where players could bypass the “Crossplay ON” requirement for private matches, which resulted in a softlock
Console
-
Crash fix for audio-related crash
Power Shift
-
Monaco:
-
Fixed jump pads clipping the streets on low/medium/high settings
-
Added a short zip line to the closed alleyway next to the cathedral to make traversal smoother
-
Polished placement and orientation of spawn points
-
-
Skyway Stadium:
-
Added jump pad outside the construction spawn area
-
Tweaked spawns to sit less close to edges
-
-
General:
-
Fixed objective count score in the summary screen
-
Maps
-
Performance and polish on SYS$HORIZON
-
Adjusted collision on ceiling blocker to prevent players from getting stuck above the library when using the gateway gadget in SYS$HORIZON
-
Moved a spawn location in the corner of Monaco near the Hotels that was creating imbalanced scenarios in some game modes
-
Fixed incorrect destruction effect on trees in SYS$HORIZON
-
Fixed missing destruction effects on concrete fences in Seoul
-
Fixed missing destruction effects in multiple assets in the tutorial
Weapons & Gadgets
-
Fixed bug with inconsistent damage when multiple explosives were triggered at the same time by C4s and breaching charges as opposed to multiplied melee damage
-
Fixed an issue that made recoil on burst weapons not behave as intended
-
Fixed Gateway ammo not being properly refunded when being thrown into an APS
-
Fixed hovering objects after transmutation
-
Blocked transmutation on friendly carriables
-
Improved zipline behavior to better match the intended exit point and direction of the player
-
Improved the dematerializer ability to dematerialize/rematerialized objects when multiple objects are close to each other
-
Removed the ability to equip the mesh shield during defib revive
Art
-
Updated the shoulder-length hairstyles to avoid clipping
-
Fixed oversized ÖRF Sweater to prevent the sleeves from blocking ADS
UI/UX
-
Social syncs will not be excluded if a user is already logged in
-
Fixed a bug that would cause carriable objects to weigh more if they had an active Ping marker attached to them
-
Fixed incorrect text on certain contracts
-
Fixed overflowing text in item tutorial videos
Audio
-
Fixed seek-to-start time not working
-
Corrected the audio for the Season vignette video
Balance
Weapons
-
SA1216
-
Decreased fire rate from 230RPM to 200RPM
-
Decreased damage per pellet from 7 to 6
-
Gadgets
-
Glitch Grenades
-
Changed glitch grenades to trigger on impact when they hit mesh shields and dome shields — on other surfaces, they will still bounce
-
-
Glitch Traps
-
Changed glitch traps to trigger on impact when they hit mesh shields and dome shields
-
Security
-
Improved prevention and detection
-
Added ban progression with a 3-strike system
For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming