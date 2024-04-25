Mirrorwatch is the Overwatch 2 non-canon event that flips the characters' alignments and reimagines their kits. Read below for all of the changes you can expect in Mirrorwatch.
Mirrorwatch Abilities
Only the characters below can be picked in the Mirrowratch game mode. The game mode is now live in Overwatch 2 and will be available until May 13, 2024.
Mirrorwatch Tank Heroes
Strike Commander Ogundimu (Doomfist)
Hand Cannon
- Short-range weapon with spread. Reloads automatically.
Rocket Punch
- Hold to charge then release to launch forward and knock an enemy back. Damage increases if the enemy hits a wall. Empowered punch grants increased movement speed to self and allies.
UPDATED – Seismic Slam
- Leap and smash the ground. Grant overhealth to self and nearby allies when leaping.
UPDATED – Power Block
- Project a shield that blocks frontal attacks. Blocking heavy damage empowers Rocket Punch.
UPDATED – Ultimate: Meteor Strike
- Press Q to leap up into the air. Move the targeting circle, then press (LMB) to strike the targeted area and grant allies overhealth.
Fallen Knight Reinhardt
Rocket Hammer
- Devestating melee weapon.
UPDATED – Barrier Field
- Hold Secondary Fire to deploy a frontal energy barrier that increases the damage of allied projectiles. Increase movement speed upon breaking.
Charge
- Charge forward and smash an enemy against a wall.
Fire Strike
- Launch a fiery projectile.
UPDATED – Ultimate: Earthshatter
- Knock down all enemies in a narrow path in front of you.
NEW – Frenzy (Passive)
- Damage from Rocket Hammer increases attack speed.
Talon Zarya
UPDATED – Particle Cannon
- Primary fire fires a short-range linear beam. Secondary fire shoots piercing energy orbs in a straight line.
UPDATED – Particle Barrier
- Damage blocked by barriers increases Particle Cannon damage. Barriers knock back and damage enemies upon expiring.
UPDATED – Projected Barrier
- Create a damage barrier around an alley. Damage blocked by barriers increases Particle Cannon damage. Barriers knockback and damage enemies upon expiring.
NEW – Ultimate: Expulsion Zone
- Launch a gravity surge that pushes enemies away.
Energy
- Damage blocked by barriers increases Particle Cannon damage.
Mirrorwatch DPS Heroes
Gwishin Bastion
UPDATED – Configuration Recon
- Mobile, with a powerful shotgun.
NEW – Configuration Intel
- Reveal nearby enemies and increase attack and reload speed.
UPDATED – A-36 Tactical Grenade
- Fire a bomb that bounces off walls and explodes when it impacts enemies or the ground. Deal no damage to self.
NEW – Ultimate: Configuration: Reinforcement
- Become immobile and deploy up to 4 allied Slicers.
Blackwatch Echo
Tri-Shot
- Fires 3 shots at once, in a Triangle Pattern
UPDATED – Sticky Bombs
- Fire a volley of homing sticky bombs that detonate after a delay.
UPDATED – Flight
- Fly forward quickly and then free-fly briefly. Damages and knock backs enemies.
UPDATED – Focusing Beam
- Channel a beam for a few seconds that slows enemies and deals very high damage to targets with less than half health.
NEW – Ultimate: Maximum Efficiency
- Increase attack speed and reduce all cooldowns.
Agent Colomar (Sombra)
Machine Pistol
- Short-range automatic weapon
UPDATED – Hack
- Hold to hack your allies. Hacked allies have an increased attack speed and overhealth. Hacked health packs spawn faster and can’t be used by enemies. Taking damage interrupts the hack attempt.
Translocator
- Throw a beacon and teleport to it. Stealth cooldown is reduced after teleporting.
UPDATED – Virus
- Infect enemies with a projectile that deals damage over time and decreases their damage dealt. Virus damages hacked enemies at a faster rate.
Stealth
- When out of combat, become invisible and move faster.
NEW – Ultimate: Anti-Virus
- Grant health and increased attack speed to yourself and nearby allies.
Talon Tracer
Pulse Pistols
- Short-range automatic weapons.
UPDATED – Blink
- Teleport in the direction you are moving. Take damage to teleport additional times.
Recall
- Travel back in time to your previous location and health.
Ultimate: Pulse Bomb
- Throw out a powerful sticky explosive.
NEW – Bloodthirst
- After dealing enough continuous damage, attack speed is increased and damage steals health from enemies.
Captain Lacroix (Widowmaker)
UPDATED – Widow’s Kiss
- Primary Fire – Automatic assault weapon. Hold Secondary Fire for a long-ranged sniper weapon. Charged shots reveal enemies.
Grappling Hook
- Launch a hook that pulls you toward a ledge.
NEW – Silk Shield
- Place a protective barrier.
UPDATED – Ultimate: Infra-Sight
- Highlight weak points on enemies.
Mirrorwatch Support Heroes
Arch-Commandant Amari (Ana)
UPDATED – Biotic Rifle
- Long-range rifle that heals allies and damages enemies instantaneously. Can headshot.
UPDATED – Biotic Grenade
- Throws a grenade that heals and increases healing on allies, while damaging and reducing healing.
Sleep Dart
- Fires a dart that puts an enemy to sleep.
UPDATED – Ultimate: Nano Boost
- Only used on yourself to reduce damage taken. Biotic Rifle increases ally healing and reduces enemy healing.
NEW – Lunge
- Double Jump
Talon Brigitte
Rocket Flail
- Melee weapon with extended range.
UPDATED – Repair Pack
- Heals an ally and grants them lifesteal.
UPDATED – Whip Shot
- Launch your flail forward to pull an enemy closer.
UPDATED – Barrier Shield
- Hold Secondary Fire to deploy a frontal energy barrier. Block damage to empower Shield Bash.
UPDATED – Shield Bash
- Available when Barrier Shield is deployed. Dash forward to knock back an enemy. When empowered, sets enemies on fire.
Ultimate: Rally
- Gain armor, empower Barrier Shield and provide extra health to nearby allies.
Inspire
- Dealing damage to emenies heals nearby allies.
Vengeance (Mercy)
UPDATED – Caduceus Staff
- Hold Primary Fire to heal an ally. Hold Secondary Fire to increase an ally’s damage inflicted and deal damage to nearby enemies over time.
Caduceus Blaster
- Automatic weapon.
Guardian Angel
- Fly towards an ally. While in flight, Jump launches you forward, and Crouch launches you upward.
NEW – Soul Burn
- Detonate a fallen ally or enemy.
NEW – Ultimate: Revenge
- Gain the ability to fly and fire rockets. Abilities are enhanced.
Angelic Descent
- Fall very slowly.
Z-3N Destroyer (Zenyatta)
Orb of Destruction
- Primary Fire – Energy projectile weapon. Secondary Fire – Charge to release more projectiles.
UPDATED – Orb of Harmony
- Launch this orb at an ally to heal them. Deal damage to increase healing.
UPDATED – Orb of Discord
- Launch this orb at an enemy to increase the damage they take and deal additional damage over time.
NEW – Ultimate: Interdiction Zone
- Create a field that prevents enemies from using abilities.
Snap Kick
- Quick melee damage increased by 50%, and its knockback is significantly increased.
Mirrorwatch is live in Overwatch 2 now and will be available until May 13, 2024.