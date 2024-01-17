The Palace is worried that Prince Harry will write a sequel to 'Spare.' He released his memoir in January 2023.

The Palace is worried that Prince Harry will write a sequel to his memoir Spare. Prince Harry released his debut Spare in January last year. He previously told the Telegraph that there were some items in his book that he omitted.

“On the scale of things I could include for family members, there were certain things that–look, anything I’m going to include about any of my family members, I’m going to get trashed for,” he explained. “I knew that walking into it. But it’s impossible to tell my story without them in it, because they play such a crucial part in it. And also because you need to understand the characters and personalities of everyone within the book,” he added.

“But there are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me. Now you could argue that some of the stuff I’ve put in there, well, they will never forgive me anyway. But the way I see it is, I’m willing to forgive you for everything you’ve done, and I wish you’d actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I’m delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I’d really like is some accountability. And an apology to my wife.”

Why The Palace Is Fearful Of A Sequel From Prince Harry

The Palace is fearful that there are some “recent events” Prince Harry could write about or if Meghan could write a book.

“For the Palace, the most worrying aspect of the book was the omission of large chunks of more recent events,” royal biographer Robert Hardman writes, per the Telegraph. “It did not go unnoticed that Harry and Meghan’s wedding, their married life and their eventual departure from the royal world amounted to a small part—less than a fifth—of Prince Harry’s memoir. This suggested either a sequel or, perhaps a memoir by Meghan in due course.”

As for a potential sequel, Prince Harry did not sign a multi-year book deal. It was previously reported by the Daily Mail UK that the royal was supposed to write four books but it was later denied that he was working on additional books. Meghan at this time has not reported that she will be writing a memoir.

Spare was a huge success as it sold 3.2 million copies in its first week of publication, The Sun reports.