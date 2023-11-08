The Scholars, Founded By The Esports Awards, Partners With Team Liquid

Team Liquid and The Scholars unite to honor diversity in collegiate esports with the Good in Gaming Award in Las Vegas.

In a groundbreaking partnership, Team Liquid has joined forces with The Scholars to introduce the Good in Gaming Award, a new honor bestowed at the Scholars event, celebrating those who promote diversity and inclusivity in the realm of collegiate gaming. The award, established by the Scholars — founded by the Esports Awards team — is set to be presented at the inaugural event on November 28, 2023 at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The Scholars, in collaboration with Team Liquid, has inaugurated the Good in Gaming Award to honor those who have demonstrated a strong commitment to enhancing diversity and inclusivity in collegiate gaming. Nominees for this distinguished award are evaluated based on their dedication to inclusivity, their efforts to amplify diverse voices, and their success in implementing inclusive practices in the collegiate gaming ecosystem.

The list of esteemed nominees encompasses a broad spectrum of individuals and organizations, each bringing unique contributions to the table:

Cxmmunity , a non-profit organization that endeavors to elevate minority representation in esports and gaming through STEAM development, stands out for its educational initiatives and community outreach.

, a non-profit organization that endeavors to elevate minority representation in esports and gaming through STEAM development, stands out for its educational initiatives and community outreach. Jacquie Lamm , the Co-Founder of Esports & Coffee, has been recognized for her role in creating inclusive gaming environments and empowering voices in the collegiate space.

, the Co-Founder of Esports & Coffee, has been recognized for her role in creating inclusive gaming environments and empowering voices in the collegiate space. Chris Turner , leading the Mixed Reality Virtual Innovation Gaming and Esports Institute at Southern University Law Center, is nominated for his innovative work at the intersection of technology and gaming.

, leading the Mixed Reality Virtual Innovation Gaming and Esports Institute at Southern University Law Center, is nominated for his innovative work at the intersection of technology and gaming. Cora Kennedy , as the Director of Esports at Illinois Wesleyan University, has made strides in fostering a welcoming and competitive esports program.

, as the Director of Esports at Illinois Wesleyan University, has made strides in fostering a welcoming and competitive esports program. Eugene Frier , holding dual roles as the Director of Esports & Gaming and an Adjunct Professor of Esports at Texas Wesleyan University, has been integral in cultivating a scholarly approach to esports.

, holding dual roles as the Director of Esports & Gaming and an Adjunct Professor of Esports at Texas Wesleyan University, has been integral in cultivating a scholarly approach to esports. Dr. Sarah Hays , not only a therapist at Save Point Behavioral Health but also a Clinical Contributor at Take This, Inc., is acknowledged for her efforts to promote mental health and wellbeing within the gaming community.

, not only a therapist at Save Point Behavioral Health but also a Clinical Contributor at Take This, Inc., is acknowledged for her efforts to promote mental health and wellbeing within the gaming community. Dr. Kishonna Gray, an Associate Professor at the University of Kentucky, as well as the Director of Undergraduate Studies and the Director of Faculty Learning Community on eSports and Gaming, is recognized for her academic contributions to the field.

Supporters are encouraged to participate in the selection process for the Good in Gaming Award by casting their votes before the deadline on November 25, 2023. Team Liquid's partnership with The Scholars reflects the organization's ongoing initiative to combat toxicity in gaming and advance the representation of underrepresented groups within the esports industry.

Michael Ashford, CEO of the Esports Awards, expressed his anticipation and excitement for Team Liquid's collaboration with The Scholars. Ashford underscored the importance of celebrating those who advocate for diversity and inclusivity in collegiate gaming. The Good in Gaming Award serves as a symbol of the community’s united effort to acknowledge and appreciate these important contributions.

The Scholars 2023 campaign key dates:

November 20 – Voting closes for all categories but Good in Gaming

The Scholars stands as a leading collegiate gaming awards program, designed to empower students and professionals by providing opportunities for learning, networking, and recognition of excellence in the collegiate gaming field. The campaign has seen a significant response, with over 1,500 nominations, highlighting the engagement and enthusiasm within the gaming community.

The Scholars event in Las Vegas offers an open invitation for gaming enthusiasts to converge in an evening of recognition and community celebration. Attendees are welcome to register for the event free of charge to experience the convergence of collegiate gaming's brightest minds and talents.

As the campaign progresses, the following key dates should be noted: Voting for all categories, with the exception of the Good in Gaming Award, concludes on November 20. The voting for the Good in Gaming Award closes on November 25. The schedule proceeds with the Collegiate Gaming Mixer on November 27, followed by the PWR UP Collegiate Gaming Summit, presented by GamerTech®, and the Scholars awards ceremony both taking place on November 28.