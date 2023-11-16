The Star Named EOS Announced For The Nintendo Switch

The Star Named EOS, a narrative puzzle adventure by Silver Lining Studio, launching on Nintendo Switch and Steam in Spring 2024.

PLAYISM, a renowned game publisher, recently unveiled plans for the launch of The Star Named EOS, an innovative narrative puzzle adventure from the indie game developer Silver Lining Studio, located in Akatsuki, Taiwan. Scheduled for release in Spring 2024, this game is set to captivate audiences on both the Nintendo Switch and Steam platforms.

The Star Named EOS marks a significant addition to the adventure gaming landscape. This title combines elements of storytelling and puzzle-solving in a unique way. Players will follow the story of a young photographer exploring his mother’s past, using a camera to solve complex puzzles. This gameplay mechanic not only adds depth to the narrative but also engages players in a novel interactive experience.

Language accessibility is a key feature of this game, demonstrating PLAYISM’s commitment to reaching a global audience. The game will offer extensive language support, encompassing the user interface and the storyline. Players can choose from a wide range of languages, including English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Korean, French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Russian. This multi-language support makes The Star Named EOS accessible to a diverse, international gaming community.

Players are encouraged to add The Star Named EOS to their wishlists on both the Nintendo eShop and Steam platforms. The game’s promotional tagline, “Follow the stars, and you’ll discover the place where the future and the past converge — a place we call home,” encapsulates the essence of the game’s narrative and thematic exploration.

Developed by Silver Lining Studio, the game utilizes panorama technology to create stunning environmental visuals. This technology blends seamlessly with the game’s photography and puzzle-solving elements, promising an immersive storytelling experience. As players progress, they will capture photographs and solve puzzles, intertwining gameplay with the exploration of beautiful landscapes. The game encourages players to recreate scenes from the protagonist’s past, delving deep into a family mystery and a rediscovered, unrealized love.

Silver Lining Studio, emerging from an in-house project team at Akatsuki Taiwan, has already made a name for itself with “Behind the Frame.” This previous game, lauded for its unique hand-drawn art style and emotional narrative, reflects the studio’s philosophy that every challenge has a positive aspect. This ethos is evident in the studio’s approach to storytelling in “The Star Named EOS.”

In The Star Named EOS, players take on the role of Dei, a young photographer exploring his mother’s past. Dei’s childhood was filled with images and letters from his mother’s travels, igniting his imagination. However, a mysterious detail in one of her photographs propels Dei on a quest to uncover the truth behind her absence and find closure. Guided by a mysterious voice, Dei’s journey is both a search for truth and a path to understanding.

Game features include:

A beautifully hand-drawn world that players can interact with, immersing themselves in a visually rich environment.

A camera mechanic that allows players to capture snapshots, deepening their connection to the art of photography.

Stunning panoramic environments, showcasing the game’s graphical prowess.

Intermediate puzzles that not only challenge players but also unravel the narrative’s mysteries.

The ability to recreate old photographs, introducing new gameplay challenges.

A heartwarming story about love, memory, and understanding, enhanced by full voice-acting.

A journey through time via polaroids, uncovering hidden truths.

An invitation to rediscover the world’s beauty through the lens of a camera, unveiling emotional and cinematic stories.