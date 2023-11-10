The Super Mario Bros. Movie will is set to premiere in the U.S. on Netflix on Dec. 3. It's the #2 highest grossing movie of 2023, to date.

Netflix has set a release date to stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie for the U.S., Deadline exclusively reported.

The movie released in April this year is currently on Peacock and will leave the platform for Netflix on Dec. 3, the date of the Netflix streaming release.

The movie is based on Shigeru Miyamoto's Nintendo game released in 1981 and is the best-selling video game franchise of all time.

The film is meant to be an origin story for the beloved characters Mario and his brother Luigi. Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) start out as plumbers struggling to run their own business. When they try to repair a water leak, they get sucked into a warp pipe and get separated.

Mario ends up in the Mushroom Kingdom where he meets its ruler, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy). Luigi arrives in the Dark Lands ruled by the Koopa King Bowser (Jack Black). The brothers try to reunite and help prevent the princess from marrying Bowser.

Along the way they meet other familiar characters from the game: Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen), Spike (Sebastian Maniscalo) and Kamek (Kevin Michael Richardsom).

The film earned $1.36 billion worldwide. It's currently the highest-earning video game adaptation ever and the third-highest grossing animated movie in history.

It is also the second-highest grossing film in 2023, behind Barbie, and two steps above Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which also stars Chris Pratt.

