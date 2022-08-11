‘This is a basketball school’: John Calipari demands new practice facility for Kentucky after recent debacle

John Calipari’s Kentucky basketball program is one of the best college sports programs in the country. After over a decade of dominance that features a national championship and two additional Final Four appearances, Calipari is asking the university for more investment in the program.

According to Kyle Tucker of The Athletic, Calipari is demanding a new practice facility that is front and center on the Lexington campus. He pointed out what the university is doing for other sports teams as well as the college at large, and is now asking for his team to get a cut of those financial investments.

“…This is a basketball school. It’s always been that,” John Calipari said, via The Athletic. “Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. I mean, they are. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls. At the end of the day, that makes my job easier and it makes the job of all of us easier. But this is a basketball school. And so we need to keep moving in that direction and keep doing what we’re doing.”

Even with Kentucky coming off of an embarrassing loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Saint Peter’s, there is no arguing that the program is one of the biggest in the country. Calipari noted the incredible history that Kentucky basketball has in terms of sending players to the NBA, suggesting an interactive building on campus for fans to bask in the nostalgia of Big Blue basketball.

With star big man Oscar Tchiebwe returning and being joined by five-star recruit Cason Wallace, Kentucky should remain one of the elite teams under John Calipari next season and for years to come.