VALORANT just added a new Melee skin that just might be its best ever, but you will never be able to buy it.

The Chinese Exclusive Violet 'Kitana' is the best melee in the game, oh my word pic.twitter.com/PfYULiTxHv — Valorant News (@ValorINTEL) July 10, 2023

The Melee skin “Kitana” is being introduced into VALORANT. The kicker? It's exclusive only to the Chinese version of the game. Despite the game being available to the greater portion of the world for over three years now, VALORANT in China is yet to release on July 12, 2023.

This is not the only exclusive feature in VALORANT China, as it will also have an advanced replay and video recording system called “Fearless Moment,” which will allow players to “replay kills with deep stats and they're upload-able instantly.”

Video of the Replay-Recording System, it's also china-exclusive, for the people asking. pic.twitter.com/6ecYUtRQO2 — Valorant Updates (@ValorantUpdated) June 28, 2023

This in particular was what raised the eyebrows of the currently existing VALORANT player base as they have been asking for an integrated, official replay and/or video recording system.

As of the May 19, 2022 Ask VALORANT dev blog, after acknowledging the fact that they are interested in exploring the feasibility of an in-game replay system they said that “there is no plan for a player-facing version of a replay system as of now.” Steven Eldredge of Game Production at Riot Games at the time of publishing of the dev blog said “We know this is a frequently requested feature from all types of players. Our exploration is continuous against developing our other VALORANT features (like new ways to track and reward Agent progress, player behavior tools, different ways to collect in-game items)—all to measure what makes the most sense to prioritize based on what serves the most players and has the most long term impact on game health.More directly, this exploration has helped us discover how we might use some of what we've learned to help improve observing in matches as well as evolving our live esports broadcasts.”

Previously time-limited skin bundles that the Chinese community missed out on, such as the Arcane bundle and the Champions bundle, will be available to them upon release.

The Chinese version of VALORANT will launch with 16 Agents:

Sage

Jett

Phoenix

Brimstone

Viper

Omen

Sova

Cypher

Reyna

Killjoy

Skye

Harbor

Neon

Raze

Chamber

Breach

and will have 4 Maps on release:

Bind

Ascent

Haven

Split

The rest of the missed content is slated for release as the game updates: