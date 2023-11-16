The 2023-24 NBA season is now in full swing. Our NBA odds series continues with a Thunder-Warriors prediction and pick.

The NBA season carries on with a week four matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors. Our NBA odds series continues with a Thunder-Warriors prediction and pick.

With all eyes on the matchup between the 7-foot-plus rookies, the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated Tuesday night. In the highly anticipated Chet Holmgren vs. Victor Wembanyama showdown, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stole the show. In 28 minutes, Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 28 points, six rebounds, and five assists. But none of those numbers were his most impressive on the night. On defense, he managed to haul in seven steals. One of the most underrated defensive players in the league had arguably the best night of his career on that side of the ball and will try to continue this streak on the road against the Warriors.

It did not matter whether or not the Golden State Warriors won or lost on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves because the only headline coming from this game was about the on-court fight. Getting mixed up from the Warriors was Klay Thompson and none other than Draymond Green. Two minutes into the game, both were ejected for pushing, shoving, and more to Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert. This skirmish overshadowed what was an incredible game from rookie Brandin Podziemski. He ended the night with career-highs in minutes, points, three-pointers made, and assists as a replacement for Thompson. If suspension looms for him, the Warriors will need another outing like this when the Thunder come to town.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Warriors Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -2.5 (-114)

Golden State Warriors: +2.5 (-106)

Over: 226.5 (-112)

Under: 226.5 (-108)

How to Watch Thunder vs. Warriors

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Age is nothing but a number to this Oklahoma City starting five. This unit has been unreal so far and has shown a serious level of leadership and maturity. Led by Gilgeous-Alexander, rounding out the starting five are Luguentz Dort, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren. Through ten games of play together, they are averaging 14.8 minutes per game as a unit on the floor to combine for 38.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 3.2 steals, and 2.7 blocks per game. Additionally, they are shooting 52.0% from the field and 44.2% from three. The cohesiveness of this unit is incredible, and they are only getting better as every game goes on. Offense, defense, three points, around the rim, it does not matter. This starting five is the most complete in the game and can make you pay anywhere on the court.

As a team, the Thunder have been taking notes from the Golden State Warriors and hitting their three-pointers with tremendous efficiency. On 11.9 made three-pointers per game, the Thunder are making them at an impressive 37.6%. This mark ranks fourth best in the league and will be a severe thorn in Golden State's side as they have not shot the ball from three as well as in the past.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

With Steph Curry out of the lineup due to a right knee sprain and potential disciplinary action coming to Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors starting five seems a little thinned out. However, depth is not an issue, as they showcased in their close three-point loss to Minnesota on Tuesday. Their reserves showed up in a game where the Warriors desperately needed bench production. The Golden State bench accounted for 56 of the team's 101 points. Led by Podziemski and Moses Moody, the Warriors proved that with or without their starters, they can compete with the best.

Surprisingly, one of the biggest strengths of the Warriors this season has been their offensive rebounding. Typically known for their shooting rather than their work on the glass, the Warriors have outhustled teams in this department all season. Spearheaded by Kevon Looney, Golden State ranks third in the league for most offensive rebounds per game with 13.9. As good as the Thunder are, they are a little undersized, so if the Warriors can get to them on the boards early and often like they have all season, a cover shouldn't be a problem.

Final Thunder-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The second matchup between these two teams this season will surely live up to the hype the first game created. Earlier this season, the Thunder and Warriors combined for 280 points and saw the Warriors win on a game-winning Curry buzzer-beater. This time around, I am expecting things to go differently. I will lay the points with the Oklahoma City Thunder in this game. The Thunder's starting five and overall defensive presence will be too much for the Warriors to overcome in this one, especially if Thompson and Green are inactive due to a potential suspension. After a dominating 36-point win over the Spurs on Tuesday, Oklahoma City is on a roll and will be out to avenge their loss to the Warriors. Give me the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Final Thunder-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -2.5 (-114)