Tigers miserable 2022 season draws shocking MLB trade deadline decision

The Detroit Tigers were projected to have a decent 2022 season. Some people even believed they could make the playoffs after signing Javier Baez. But as of this story’s publication, Detroit sits in last place in the AL Central. So it isn’t surprising to see them preparing to sell. However, a recent story from the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal adds a whole new narrative to their MLB trade deadline plans.

According to Rosenthal’s sources, the Tigers are willing to discuss trades for almost anyone on the team…including young left-hander Tarik Skubal.

Trading a 25-year old starting pitcher in just his second full big league season typically isn’t a rebuilding move. Skubal profiles as a budding ace for the future in Detroit. Sure, the Tigers would get a haul back for Tarik Skubal. After all, the left-hander features some of the best swing and miss stuff in MLB.

But this news tells us all we need to know about where the Tigers feel they are at. They have been rebuilding now for the past few years. And 2022 was the projected season where everything was supposed to come together. But Detroit’s miserable campaign has the front office feeling as if they aren’t anywhere near contention.

The Tigers may feel that trading Skubal will speed up the rebuilding process.

The top starting pitchers on the trade block are Frankie Montas and Luis Castillo. Skubal would become the third most attractive option on the market if the Tigers do indeed plan on selling him. And for some teams, Skubal may be priority number 1 since he’s under contract through 2026.

All-Star closer Gregory Soto is also expected to be moved. However, one MLB official told Rosenthal that ‘just about everyone is available.’

Now I would assume that doesn’t include top prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene who have seen MLB action this year. However, one would have to wonder if the Tigers would consider trading Javier Baez. The shortstop is hitting under .220 and has labored without question. And his contract would be difficult to trade. But his track record could net the Tigers some kind of return on the trade market.

I don’t expect Javier Baez to be made available, but Rosenthal’s source stated that just about everyone is available. So who knows what Detroit has planned up their sleeve.