It is game two of a three-game series as the Detroit Tigers visit the Tampa Bay Rays. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Rays prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The tigers entered the series sitting at 12-10 on the year, but coming off taking two of three from the Minnesota Twins. The Rays were 12-11 on the year, and coming off losing two of three to the Yankees. These two will face off on Monday evening. IT will be Tarik Skuball going to the Tigers. He is 2-0 with a 2.28 ERA. Zach Littell will be going for the Rays. He is 1-0 with a 2.14 ERA.
How to Watch Tigers vs. Rays
Time: 6:50 PM ET/ 3:50 PM PT
TV: BSDET/BSFL
Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 22nd game with the Rays
The Tigers are 22nd in the majors in runs scored while sitting 26th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging. Riley Greene has been great this year. He is hitting .233 on the year, but he does have a .398 base percentage. Further, he has four doubles, a triple, and three home runs, good for eight RIBS. He leads the team with 18 runs scored. Kerry Carpenter is leading the team in batting and RBIs this year. He is hitting .318 on the year while getting on base at a .366 clip. Carpenter has four doubles, two triples, and three home runs. This has led to 12 RBIds while he has scored seven times.
Joining Greene and Carpenter with three home runs is Mark Canha. He comes in hitting just .217 but with a .372 on-base percentage. Canha has four doubles and three home runs, helping lead to eight RBIs and 18 runs scored. Still, there are some struggles. Spencer Torkelson is hitting just .244 with eight doubles. He has driven in ten though, and scored ten times as well this yea. r
The Tigers pitching has been great. They are second in team ERA, second in WHIP, and first in opponent batting average. Kenta Maeda will be on them out for the Tigers in this one. He is 0-1 with a 7.64 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP. Last time out Maeda gave up six runs, five earned, with three home runs against the Rangers. He also went just 2.2 innings. It was the second time in four games Maeda has given up six or more runs while going less than four innings. Still, Maeda has pitched well against the Rays. Currentm members of the Rays are hitting just .167 off him, with nine strikeouts and a double.
Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 22nd game with the Tigers
The Rays are 19th in runs scored, 14th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging percentage. Isaac Paredes has been solid this year. He is hitting .263 this year with a .360 on-base percentage. He has hit a double and five home runs, while he leads the team with 14 RBVIs this year. Further, Paredes has scored ten runs. Richie Palacios has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .304 with a .429 on-base percentage. Palacios has two doubles and two home runs, leading to three RBIs. Still, he has scored 11 times.
Doing work on the bath path this year is Jose Caballero. He has stolen seven bases on the year, while he is hitting .286 with. a .320 on-base percentage. He has five doubles, a triple, and a home run this year,m leading to Nineruns scored and nine RBIs. Meanwhile, Amed Rosario has 12 RBIs. He is hitting .351 this year with a .360 on-base percentage. Rosario has five doubles and two home runs to help with those 12 RBIs this year.
The Rays are 23rd in earned run average, 23rd in WHIP, and 29th in opponent batting average. It will be Ryan Pepiot on the mound for the Rays in this one. He is 2-2 with a 4.37 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP. Last time out, Peior went six innings against the Angels, giving up just three hits and one run in a win. Current members of the Tigers have just 13 at-bats against Pepiot. They are hitting just .154 in those at-bats with a solo home run by Parker Meadows.
Final Tigers-Rays Prediction & Pick
The Tigers have had some solid games this year, but there is a major difference between the two teams. That is in starting pitching. Kenta Maeda has struggled heavily this year at times. Meanwhile, Ryan Peiort has been solid this year. Still, both starting pitchers have shown the ability to have great outings. Both offense units are also struggling. While the Rays should win this game, the best play in this one will be on the total. Take the under.
Final Tigers-Rays Prediction & Pick: Under