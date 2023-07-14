How are the Minnesota Timberwolves faring in the 2023 NBA Summer League so far?

The Timberwolves have played in four Summer League games, earning a record of 1-3. They earned a win over the New Orleans Pelicans but fell in matchups with the Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings. They are scoring 92.8 points per game, putting them at 14th in the Summer League behind the Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics. Their 34.5 rebounds per game put them in 26th place.

The Timberwolves Summer League roster comprised a few returning players from last year's NBA roster and talent they selected in the 2023 NBA Draft. Guard Wendell Moore Jr., who played in 29 games for Minnesota last season, joined sophomore forward Josh Minott, guard Jaylen Clark and forward Leonard Miller.

Minnesota earned a record of 2-3 during last year's Summer League, taking wins over the Denver Nuggets and the Charlotte Hornets.

What did the Timberwolves learn from their first four games of the NBA Summer League?

Leonard Miller has plenty of potential for the Timberwolves

Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly highlighted the toughness Miller and Clark brought to the team after selecting them in the 2023 NBA Draft.

“Toughness. Competitiveness,” Connelly said, via Bring Me The Sports. “As people, you guys should pat yourselves on the back, pat your support systems on the back, everybody swears by these guys in terms of what they bring to the building everyday.

“Positivity. High IQ. Just guys you want to be around. So, I think, we got two of the most competitive, toughest guys in the draft. If you'd have told us when the night started we were going to walk out with Jaylen and Leonard, I wouldn't have believed you.”

Miller, the No. 33 pick by the Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Draft, was signed to a four-year, $8.3 million contract this month. The first two years of the contract are guaranteed, according to The Rookie Wire Managing Editor Cody Taylor.

Leonard Miller took pride in his ability to do some of everything on the court during a postgame press conference on Monday.

“I can do so much on the court. I just really embrace whatever role my coach gives me,” Miller said, via the Pioneer Press. “I just go in and do what's asked and I perform to the best of my abilities.

“I just work hard, I play hard and I bring a tenacity like no other with whatever role I'm given.”

So far, Miller's hard work has paid off.

The former G League Ignite forward is averaging 16 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game in four games played. He is hitting a comfortable 49% of his field goals and 37.5 of his tries from the 3-point line.

Leonard Miller scored 20 points during a 108-96 Utah win on Monday, hitting seven of his 15 shot attempts and two of his four 3-pointers as the Jazz took the victory at Cox Pavilion. He tacked on five rebounds, two assists and three steals, while Minott and Williams added a combined 36 points.

The Timberwolves recently re-signed guard Anthony Edwards to a five-year extension that could reach $260 million. Having Leonard, Edwards, Minott and center Naz Reid on the squad can give the Wolves a solid young core to build around for the future, especially if Leonard can continue to build upon the potential he showed at the Summer League.