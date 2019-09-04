The Tennessee Titans were hit with an unexpected roadblock ahead of their season opener against the Cleveland Browns, as kicker Ryan Succop was once again placed on injured reserve.

The surprising update on the kicker who has only recently recovered from another injury was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. He also reported that the team has immediately moved in the FA market to find a stand-in for him, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Cairo Santos.

Succop is a big loss for the Titans as he is one of the most consistent kickers in the league. He led the league in field goal attempts in 2017 with 42, and has a consistently high scoring accuracy at 83.6%. He hasn't missed a season ever since making his first appearance for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009.

It's quite concerning for the Titans that Succop had to be taken off just weeks after coming back. He was just recently removed from the PUP list mid-August and had to miss a good chunk of the preseason.

The reason for this problem can be rooted back in July, when Succop had knee surgery. However, it's not known as to which knee was operated on. Projections for his return were just before the opener against the Brown, but now he'll be sitting out a chunk of the season as Tennessee regroups.

In the meantime, Santos will be a capable replacement for him. He has played for four teams in his career, first taking over Sucopp's spot in Kansas City. He has a career kicking accuracy of 83.2 percent, making 104 of his 125 field goal attempts.