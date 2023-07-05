The list of exhibitors for the Tokyo Game Show 2023 is now available, containing big names such as Konami, HoYoVerse, and more.

The official list of exhibitors for the upcoming Tokyo Game Show 2023 is now available. This two-page document contains the names of quite a lot of game developers, publishers, and more. Additionally, it's not just Japanese companies that will be present. Various developers from China, South Korea, the USA, Taiwan, and more will be taking part in one of the biggest game trade fairs and conventions of the world.

Here are some of the big names coming to the show as exhibitors:

Bandai Namco

Capcom

HoYoVerse

Konami

Level-5

Microsoft – Xbox

SEGA/Atlus

Koei Tecmo

Square Enix

Additionally, some of the companies will be there to sell merch, like Kojima Productions.

It's important to note, however, that not all of its four-day duration is open to the public. The first two days of the event, September 21-22, 2023, are Business Days. Business days, according to the Business Day FAQ, are “limited to those involved in the game business (those who work for game-related companies, those who are engaged in game-related jobs, distributors, etc.) and the press for the purpose of reporting on TOKYO GAME SHOW.” The Public Day, which is for the general public, is on September 23-24, 2023.

That's all the information we have regarding the Tokyo Game Show 2023 Exhibitors. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.