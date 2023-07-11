Tom Cruise has driven motorcycles off cliffs and scaled the Burj Khalifa, but his biggest quest yet may be filming a movie in space. While a Cruise-led space movie with Doug Liman has been announced for a while now, the Mission: Impossible actor provided a disappointing update for his space movie.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet of the New York premiere of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, Cruise revealed that he isn't sure when he's heading to space. “You know what, I don't know yet. We've been working on it diligently and we'll see where we go,” Cruise said with a smile in response to being asked when he's going to space.

When will Tom Cruise start filming his space movie with Doug Liman? "I don't know yet. We've been working on it diligently, and we'll see where we go." https://t.co/agnljwQbKc pic.twitter.com/5ah1alj9Ub — Variety (@Variety) July 10, 2023

Donna Langley of Universal told BBC News last year that the Cruise-led space film was in the works, saying that she hoped to make the actor “the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the space station.”

Doug Liman is no stranger to Cruise — he previously directed him in Edge of Tomorrow and American Made.

Tom Cruise has been on a franchise kick as of late. Three of his last four credits have been Mission: Impossible films (including Dead Reckoning Part Two) with the other one being another franchise flick, Top Gun: Maverick. Whenever this space film happens, it will be groundbreaking and hopefully yet another showcase for Cruise to show off what he can pull off.

In the meantime, you can catch Cruise in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. It's the seventh installment in the franchise and follows Ethan Hunt (Cruise) in a battle over AI against a foe from his past: Gabriel (Esai Morales).

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One will be released on July 12.