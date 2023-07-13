Zendaya tried to cook for Tom Holland and apparently the Spiderman actress got hurt. Tom Holland shared the story on the Family Trips With the Meyers Brothers podcast.

“I would consider myself a good cook,” Holland began. “Zendaya doesn't seem to like my cooking, but the upside to me cooking over Zendaya cooking is that I'll finish with 10 digits — and if Zendaya cooks, she'll slice one of her fingers off,” Holland quipped.

“I don't know why she decides to chop up vegetables like she's some sort of samurai,” the actor joked. “It is the most stressful experience ever.”

“So I do the majority of the cooking,” Holland noted.

The actor then added that Zendaya had an emergency when they were in New York. She tried to cook for him when he got off set of The Crowded Room.

“I came home, I saw an empty kitchen with food everywhere, a really bloody rag and a knife, and was I like, ‘Oh my god, what's happened?' and she cut herself, like really badly too,” Holland recalled.

Holland revealed that she did need stitches but reiterated that she was okay. “She was fine. She was a boss about it.” He noted that she didn't require anesthesia for the procedure and was totally fine afterward.

However, Holland said he would have had a different reaction if he had an injury like that. “I'd black out, I'd actually black out,” he quipped.

He added that this was not the first time that this has happened. “But yeah, she's cut herself a few times. She'll probably hate me for telling you that story,” he joked.