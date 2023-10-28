Tom Thibodeau's net worth in 2023 is $12 million. Thibodeau is a basketball coach who currently serves as the head coach of the New York Knicks.

He is a two-time NBA Coach of the Year, a one-time All-Star Game head coach, and won an NBA championship as an assistant coach. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Tom Thibodeau's net worth in 2023.

Tom Thibodeau was born on Jan. 17, 1958, in New Britain, Conn. He attended New Britain High School. After graduating from high school, Thibodeau attended Salem State University, where he played NCAA Division III basketball.

As a player, Thibodeau was part of the Vikings squad that won the league championship. He was also an important member of the team that earned its first NCAA Division III Tournament bid.

Tom Thibodeau on the Salem State coaching staff

After graduating from Salem State, Thibodeau would return to the university as part of the basketball team's coaching staff. He served as the assistant coach for three seasons.

Three seasons later, Thibodeau would be promoted to head coach of the basketball team. In his lone season as the head coach, Salem State would post a 9-17 record.

After his stint with Salem State, Thibodeau would join the Harvard Crimson. During his time there, the Crimson basketball squad would post a 37-67 record across four seasons.

Tom Thibodeau working as an NBA assistant coach

In 1989, Thibodeau first stepped into the NBA as an assistant coach after being hired by the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were entering the NBA as an expansion team.

After serving there for two seasons, Thibodeau would also join other NBA teams' coaching staff, such as the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, and the Boston Celtics. With the Celtics, Thibodeau earned his first NBA championship as an associate head coach in 2008.

Tom Thibodeau coaching the Bulls

After helping the Celtics win a championship and make two NBA Finals appearances, Thibodeau accepted the head-coaching job for the Chicago Bulls. Thibodeau signed a two-year deal worth $6.5 million.

Right from the get-go, Thibodeau immediately showed that he belonged in the NBA as a coach. Thibodeau coached the Bulls to a remarkable 62-20 record to finish first in the Eastern Conference. For his efforts, Thibodeau was crowned NBA Coach of the Year in just his first full season as head coach in the league.

In the playoffs, the Bulls dispatched the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks to reach the Eastern Conference Finals. However, they were eliminated after they lost to the Miami Heat in five games.

A season later, Thibodeau once again showcased his coaching chops. The Bulls posted a 50-16 record. For his efforts, the Coach of the Year winner was named as the head coach of the Eastern All-Stars at the 2012 All-Star Game.

The Bulls looked like strong championship contenders, but an injury to MVP Derrick Rose ultimately ended their campaign. With Rose's absence, the Sixers capitalized and eliminated the Bulls in the first round.

Tom Thibodeau's contract extension with the Bulls

After a pair of incredible seasons, the Bulls were convinced that Thibodeau was the perfect coach. As a result, they rewarded him with a four-year contract extension worth $18 million.

Despite dealing with the absence of Rose, Thibodeau still managed to stir the Bulls to a playoff appearance in 2013 after posting a 45-37 record. However, they were eliminated by the Heat in five games in the second round.

Two seasons later, with the rise of Jimmy Butler and the return of Derrick Rose, the Bulls would emerge as a contender once a again. Thibodeau coached the Bulls to an impressive 50-32 record to finish second in the Central Division.

The Bulls successfully dispatched the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round before losing to a LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round. After a string of playoff exits, the Bulls decided to fire the former Coach of the Year.

Tom Thibodeau is hired by the Timberwolves

After taking time off from coaching, Thibodeau made his return to the NBA sidelines after accepting a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 2011 Coach of the Year Award winner signed a five-year contract that paid him an an annual salary of $10 million.

Thibodeau would coach the Timberwolves for three seasons. His best year came in the 2017-18 season, when Thibodeau stirred the Timberwolves to their first playoff appearance since 2004 after tallying a 47-35 record. However, the Timberwolves couldn't defeat the Houston Rockets, conceding in five games.

In three seasons, the Timberwolves posted a 114-132 record under Thibodeau's watch. After another losing season in 2018-19, the Timberwolves decided to part ways with the former Coach of the Year winner.

Tom Thibodeau is hired by the Knicks

After Thibodeau's exit from the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Coach of the Year winner was hired by the New York Knicks. He signed a five-year contract that should pay Thibodeau $5 million on an annual basis.

In the 2020-21 season, Thibodeau immediately made his presence felt by stirring the Knicks to a 41-31 record. As a result, the team ended their playoff drought by making their first postseason appearance since 2013.

In the last three seasons, the Knicks have made the playoffs twice under Thibodeau's watch. With the incoming 2022-23 season, Thibodeau will be expected to continue to man the sidelines for a young and upcoming Knicks team.

