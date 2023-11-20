CBS analyst Tony Romo is enamored with the Bills win over the Jets, saying they could win the Super Bowl with brutal 3-game stretch upcoming

The Buffalo Bills bounced back from an embarrassing Monday night defeat in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills to beat the New York Jets by a 32-6 margin. The Week 11 triumph was one-sided, as have several of the Bills victories been this season.

.@tonyromo “they’re beating themselves,” when talking about the @BuffaloBills in recent weeks. Said the team could still win the Super Bowl this season 😲 The Bills lead 32-6 against the @nyjets w 5 mins left in the 4th. — Ali Touhey (@Ali2e) November 20, 2023

Nevertheless, they are only 6-5 this season, far below expectations. They are second in the AFC East to the Miami Dolphins, 1 1/2 games out of the top position. The Bills had lost 3 of their last 4 games prior to facing the Jets, falling to the Patriots and Bengals in addition to the Broncos.

But as they were getting the best of the Jets, CBS analyst Tony Romo said he thought the Bills were capable of winning the Super Bowl. It would be one thing to say that if the Bills were 10-1 or 9-2 and were sitting in first place, but the Bills have struggled to play consistent football.

Schedule turns into a gauntlet

But that's not what makes his statement something to ridicule. A look at the upcoming schedule reveals that the Bills are about to face the toughest 3-game stretch of the season. Not the toughest 3-game stretch for the Bills, but the toughest stretch for any team.

The Bills play at Philadelphia in Week 12, have a bye in Week 13, go to Kansas City in Week 14 and then host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15.

Based on the way the Bills have played to this point, losses to all 3 teams seem likely. Putting together anything better than a 1-2 run is not based on reality.

Romo seemed to be caught up in a win over the Jets, arguably the team with the worst offense in the league. His reaction did not seem thoughtful or analytical. It seemed like he was hoping that he was broadcasting to Bills fans, and that he could put a smile on their faces.

Reality of the situation

The Bills have lost to the Jets, Jaguars, Patriots, Bengals and Broncos. Their victories have been over the Raiders, Commanders, Dolphins, Giants and Jets. Early in the season, the wins over the Raiders, Commanders and Dolphins were all by 28 points or more.

The Bills are dependent on quarterback Josh Allen to lead the offense. When it comes to the measurables, there are few quarterbacks that can match his strengths. He has a powerful arm, excellent speed when he takes off running and the courage to hang in the pocket and take hard hits.

However, he is not always responsible with the ball. He leads the league in interceptions, and there has been a certain recklessness to his game.

The Bills had fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after the loss to the Broncos, and they topped the 25-point mark for the first time in 7 weeks. However, scoring 32 points against the Jets does not mean things are fixed.

Likely playoff scenarios

Based on the way AFC teams have performed to this point in the season as well as the schedule they are facing, ESPN's Football Power Index lists Buffalo as having a 33 percent chance of making the playoffs.

Taking it further, the Bills have a 13 percent chance of winning the AFC East, less than a 1 percent chance of clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC and just a 4 percent chance of making the Super Bowl.

These are the realistic chances of what the Bills are facing, and once they are done with the 3 games against Eagles, Chiefs and Cowboys, all of those chances will likely be far less than they are now.

Romo's faulty analysis

It seems like Romo couldn't help himself from saying something positive about the home team. They played better than they had against the Broncos, but the Bills have not played consistently since the first month of the season

In fact, they are one of the league's biggest mysteries. They have talent on both sides of the ball, but they have failed to show they can beat good teams.

They will have that opportunity in their next 3 games, but Philadelphia, Kansas City and Dallas have all been far more efficient than the Bills.

Tony Romo was completely faulty in his assessment and his analyses will be questioned from this point forward.