With the 2022 NFL season less than three weeks away, it is time for fantasy football managers to prepare their draft boards. One position that is often overlooked is the kicker position. They can always give owners some precious points that can make or break a week.

Here, we will be looking at the top 10 fantasy football kickers for the 2022 NFL season.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Kickers In 2022, Ranked

10. Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With Tom Brady coming back for another season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should once again have a strong offense. Because of that, fantasy owners should expect many touchdowns from them. At the very least, the team will reach the opponents’ side of the field very often. This might limit Ryan Succop to mostly extra points, but he is not afraid of hitting big field goals when needed. In 2021, Succop went 25-for-30 on field goals and 56-for-59 on extra points.

9. Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals

A veteran, Matt Prater should once again have a solid NFL season. In his first season with the Arizona Cardinals, the former UCF Knight hit 30 of his 37 field goals, plus going 47-for-49 on extra points. Two of his field goal misses were from 60+ yards. With Kyler Murray back on a huge contract, the Cardinals’ offense should be very active and Prater should have many opportunities each week.

8. Nick Folk, New England Patriots

Another longtime kicker in the league, Nick Folk led the NFL in points last year with a career-high 150. He went 36 for 39 on field-goals, but he missed five extra points, going 42-for-47. Still, with quarterback Mac Jones set for an even stronger season with the New England Patriots, the team’s kicker should have many chances to score some good points for his fantasy owners.

7. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons

A fan favorite, Younghoe Koo is the third-most accurate NFL kicker in history (minimum 100 field goal attempts). His career 90% accuracy should be taken into consideration when drafting a kicker. Last season, Koo went 27-for-29 on field goals and went a perfect 30-for-30 on PATs. With the Atlanta Falcons having a new quarterback in Marcus Mariota, who has thrown 30 passes in the last two seasons, it is unclear how the team’s offense will be. If they end up settling for a lot of field goals, this is a big win for Koo.

6. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders

Tied with Folk, Daniel Carlson also led the league in points with 150. He went 40-for-43 on field goals and 30-for-33 on extra points. His kicking was crucial in 2021, with multiple game-winners on his resume, including a walk-off overtime 47-yarder that clinched the Las Vegas Raiders’ playoff spot. He is not afraid of big moments and has shown he can be effective whenever the Raiders need him.

5. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

The 2019 scoring champion, Harrison Butker went 25-for-28 on field goals and 47-for-49 on PATs. He is currently the second in NFL history in career field goal percentage at 90.1%. With a team led by Patrick Mahomes, Butker should be part of another impressive offensive season for the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite not being one of the very top fantasy football kickers like the previous years, he is still one of the best at his position.

4. Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams

Fresh off a Super Bowl win, Matt Gay was a very important part of the Los Angeles Rams’ success. He went 32-for-34 on field goals, with his 94.1% accuracy being the best in the league. He also went 48-of-49 on extra points. With the connection between Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp proving to be strong, the Rams should be in their opponents’ territory quite often.

3. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills

Another kicker who will benefit from an elite offense, Tyler Bass went 28-for-32 on field goals and a perfect 51-for-51 on PATs last year. As quarterback Josh Allen is set for another strong season with the Buffalo Bills, Bass should have plenty of kicking opportunities. It is worth noting he might have a new holder in rookie Matt Araiza. The “Punt God” did not have holding duties in college, so it will be interesting to see if it will somehow affect Bass’ performance.

2. Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals

The only kicker drafted in 2021, Evan McPherson’s selection by the Cincinnati Bengals was justified right away. The rookie went 28-for-33 on field goals and 46-for-48 on extra points in the regular season, earning PFWA All-Rookie honors. In the postseason, McPherson gained national attention for going perfect on his field goal attempts (14-for-14) and PATs (6-for-6). His 14 makes tied the record for most successful field goals in a single postseason. He also hit two game-winners in the playoffs.

1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

The most accurate kicker in NFL history at 91.1%, Justin Tucker is once again set for another Pro Bowl-level year. Last year, Tucker hit 35 of his 37 field goal attempts and was perfect on extra points by making all 32. His highlight came in Week 3 as he broke the NFL record with the longest field goal made. His 66-yard successful attempt gave the Baltimore Ravens a walk-off win versus the Detroit Lions.

Tucker’s kicking abilities are so impactful that he was voted No. 94 on the NFL Top 100 list.

No surprise, Tucker should be the top kicker in most fantasy football leagues. Selecting him should be a guarantee of efficient points every week, which could make a big difference down the line.