Pokemon has been introduced back in 1996 and since then, we've seen generations of Pokemon added to the Pokedex spanning over 1,008 different kinds. There are kick-ass-looking ones like Scizor and Gengar, humble-looking ones like Mr. Mime and Trumbeak, cute-looking ones like Pikachu and Eevee, and weird-looking ones like Jynx and Aegislash (and we haven't even scratched the surface when it comes to appearances) for sure, but there are some Pokemon that are bound to be forgotten. Let's take a quick look at the Top 10 Most Forgettable Pokemon based on the Google search volume per month.

Pokemon and its ever-evolving world

Pokemon is currently the top-grossing media franchise in the world with an estimated revenue of a whopping $76.4 billion with over 1,008 Pokemon to date. With that plethora of names and appearances to remember, even the best Pokemon Masters are bound to forget some every now and then.

Back in 2020, The Pokemon Company conducted a poll to search for the year's Pokemon of the Year. Although Pikachu ranks first in terms of search volume at 4,519,883 per month, Greninja takes the bag and wins the 2020 Pokemon of the Year title with Lucario coming in at second place. There are some pretty famous Pokemon with the likes of Charizard (which is one of the most sought-after Pokemon in the form of Pokemon TCG), Mewtwo, Eevee, Mew, and the god of Pokemon himself, Arceus that are pretty easy to recognize but let's take a look fruther. With over 1,008 Pokemon in existence, which of these are the least favored of least popular? This sparked the idea to look for the least searched Pokemon, possibly the most forgettable Pokemon. We have ranked these Pokemon based on the average monthly search volume globally so this fact is actually pretty interesting to know.

Multiplayer card game experts at World of Card Games have analyzed Google search volumes from the past year to find out which of the 1,008 Pokemon have been forgotten. You will be surprised that there are some Pokemon you wouldn't expect to be part of this list.

Most Forgotten Pokemon – Revealed

10. Drizzile

At number 10 on the list of Top 10 Most Forgettable Pokemon is a huge surprise, the water starter's 2nd stage, Drizzile! According to its Google search volume, Drizzile only has 12,832 average searches per month making its appearance on this list. Who knows? Maybe Drizzile is still very recent that people don't really need to search for Sobble's starter.

9. Whirlipede

Middle-stage evolution Pokemon are often forgotten since they don't really appear so much in the game. The same is the case for this Pokemon, hailing from the Venipede line, Whirlipede makes it number 9 on the list with a monthly Google search average of 12,613.

8. Porygon 2

Porygon 2 may be considered ancient by the younger folks since it was introduced in the 2nd generation of Pokemon games in the Johto region. It is the evolution of Kanto's Porygon which was artificially made by scientists in their lab. This Pokemon only averages 11,882 monthly in terms of Google searches.

7. Simisage

Simisage, the evolved form of the elemental monkey Trio hailing from the Unova region takes the 7th spot on this list. Honestly, we forgot about this Pokemon's existence and that actually says a lot. Despite its Elvis-looking form, Simisage only has a Google search monthly average of 10,995.

6. Vanillish

With only a 10,694 monthly Google search average, another middle-evolution Pokemon makes it to the list. Vannilish from the Unova region and Vanillite's middle-stage Pokemon evolution based on ice cream cones takes the number 6 spot.

5. Primeape

The only generation 1 Pokemon on this list is Primeape with only 10,491 monthly average Google searches. You would expect the Kanto Pokemon probably would have had a little bit more hits after having another evolution in the form of Annihilape in the latest Pokemon game, Scarlet and Violet, but that doesn't seem to be the case. I guess the middle-stage evolution curse is real.

4. Thwackey

Another surprise entry for this list of most forgettable Pokemon, Thwackey takes the top 4 with only 10,244 average searches on Google. Thwackey is the middle-stage evolution of the Galar region's grass starter, Grookey, which evolves into Rillaboom. Perhaps people are just really in a rush to get to that final evolution stage, no?

3. Simipour

The top 3 spot on the Top 10 Most Forgettable Pokemon is once again coming from the elemental monkey trio, Simipour. Simipour hails from the Unova region and only has 9,909 monthly average Google searches. Seems like Simisear reigns supreme as it is not found on this list.

2. Flabebe

Flabebe ranks 2nd on the list as it only has 7,979 monthly average Google searches. This Pokemon is the base form of Florges, a fairy-type Pokemon that has been introduced in the sixth generation of Pokemon games. It is more rare that its middle evolution, Floette, and is one of the weakest Pokemon that you can find in the early sections of the Kalos region.

1. Trumbeak

Top 1 on the list of Top 10 Most Forgettable Pokemon is Trumbeak, the middle evolution of Alola's regional bird Pokemon. As what we have been seeing on this list, middle-stage evolution Pokemon are notoriously forgotten by a lot of Trainers as this Pokemon only averages 6,557 monthly on Google search. Truth be told, we don't even remember interacting with this Pokemon. Perhaps regional birds aren't really our thing (Sorry, regional birds).

It is very evident that middle-stage evolution Pokemon need more love and attention from Trainers and it shows. Fact is, people are either hurrying to level up their Pokemon to reach its maximum potential which is pretty understandable, if you ask us. Let's perhaps be warry of these Pokemon developing middle child syndrome and start throwing us off. All kidding aside, looking back at this list, there are actually a lot of Kalos region Pokemon on this list with 4 entries and it might be one of the most telling-tales that it may be the least favored generation of all the Pokemon games. Perhaps we could take a look at that fact and rank the best regions to the worse ones in the Pokemon franchise.

What does this mean for Pokemon TCG?

With all these information on the most forgotten Pokemon, World of Card Games actually shared their insight on these findings: “Pokemon has captured the imagination of children and adults alike with its colorful creatures and worlds. The trading card game attracts vast audiences to the world championships, which have taken place in London and this year will take place in Yokohama, Japan.”

“Many collectors and players of the card game seek out alternate artwork and special editions which feature these Pokemon, and as many players forget them, these may be amonth the rarest cards due to a lack of demand for reprinting. This study illustrates how much recognition the brand has built over its twenty-seven-year history, and it will be interesting to see if newer Pokemon can start to break into the top instead of being forgotten.”

There is actually a good side to this phenomenon so despite being forgotten by Trainers globally, this would eventually spark the demand for these cards in the future and would in turn be one of the rarest cards that will be sold in the future. If you'd like to see which Pokemon cards are the most expensive at the moment, you can find them here on ClutchPoints Gaming!

Best of luck, Trainers!