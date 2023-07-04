2023 has been the year of Mario. The world-renowned Italian plumber got a brand new movie, and two new video games that are on the way. While we wait for Super Mario RPG Remake and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, here's what we believe to be the top 5 Mario sports games.

Note that we won't be adding any Mario Kart games to the list. It's become so popular that it is it's own series. Plus, we feel it'd be more fitting to do a top 5 list of those games, when the time is right.

Without further do, here are our top 5 Super Mario Sports Games.

5. Mario Tennis (N64)

It was a tough choice between the N64 version and Aces for the Switch. However, we ultimately went with the former due to it being the first game to introduce Waluigi. He may not be in Super Smash Bros., but he certainly makes a splash in many Mario sports games.

Mario Tennis for the N64 is a simple, fun, and easy to pick-up-and play game. It came with 16 characters, with an additional four available through the transfer PAK. There were also 18 courts, 13 being unlock able. The game had a rich Tournament mode with six available cups, and additional bonus modes like Bowser Stage and Ring Shot.

And for an old Mario sports game, it's gameplay is very rich. There's a lot of variety with serving, and players can also performs slices, lobs, top spins, drop shots, and even flat and smash shots. Additionally, players can charge up shots for more speed. Doubles Mode is challenging since you only control one section of your side of the court. However, it's a fun mode and adds to the experience.

4. Mario Hoops 3-On-3

Mario is ballin'. Yes, you heard that right. We didn't know he had it in him, but the mushroom-loving plumber has the footwork and shot accuracy of Michael Jordan.

That being said, Mario Hoops 3-On-3 is an overlooked DS basketball game starring characters mainly from Mario but from other Square Enix titles as well. The gameplay utilized the DS' touch-screen technology by having players use the stylus to go for special shots. It takes some time getting used to the controls, but when you do you'll be playing one of the most entertaining basketball experiences on a hand-held system.

You start off with 10 characters, unlocking 11 more as you play the game. Each character had an alternate skin too, expect for Yoshi and Shy Guy, who both had 3. In the game were 4 modes, with Tourney acting as the main game mode. The mode took you through all 16 courts, each with different items that can be used. You could also unlock different balls to use while playing.

There was so much variety in this game, with different characters having different characteristics and playstyles. When it released, it didn't receive the greatest reviews, but it's the only Mario video game dedicated to and centered around the sport of Basketball.

3. Mario Super Sluggers

There were times when the Wii's motion controls would just never work. But then there were games like Mario Super Sluggers that made it seem like that was never the problem at all.

While Mario Superstar baseball was fun, Super Sluggers took the great controls of Wii Sports Baseball, and blended that with Mario characters. The combination proved to be one of the best sports experiences in gaming history. It had 12 team captains, with 60 available players to support, including your own Mii. Perhaps the coolest additions were characters like Petey Piranha, King Boo, and King K. Rool.

What's also cool is the game's story and setting. Mario and his friends visit the Baseball Kingdom and things start all innocently. Then Bowser and his son crash the party, and Mario must recruit other talented players to defeat the King of the Koopas. It's a very creative story and walking around the venue is a nice touch. There's various challenges and mini-games, some of which can earn you unlockable players.

The extensive stats and skills of each player made team building so much fun. Do you go for a team of speedy, powerful hitters? Or do you take a more balanced approach but with an emphasis on good catchers? With so many characters, there was so much variety.

2. Super Mario Strikers

Watch out, FIFA (or EA Sports FC, whatever tickles your fancy). No football game can even touch the greatness that is Super Mario Strikers. Both sequels, Charged, and Battle League are fine, but there's something about the original that can't be topped.

What we really love about the game is the all the stats, records, and cup history data that you can look over at any time. Not even FIFA 23 has some of the stat recording features that Mario Strikers has. Just visit the Spoils section and look at everything you've accomplished.

The gameplay was near perfect. There were 9 characters to choose from, but each (except for one) could choose their own supporting cast of Toads, Birdos, Hammer Bros., or Koopas. Bowser, while not playable, makes appearances to cause havoc. But you can also turn him, and all items, off if you just want to play regular football.

Players could create their own tournaments, or participate in pre-designed Cups and Super Cups. With 8 cups and seven fields, it doesn't seem like much. But trust us, you'll get sucked in after just one match. It was fun to just check out all the character's different super charged shots. The sound and atmosphere of shooting goal sounded like you really were in a stadium watching these fictional characters duke it out on the field.

1. Mario Golf (64)

This game was also mentioned in our top 5 Golf Games of all time article.

Mario Golf on the N64 is perhaps one of the best sports video games ever created. From the music, to the creative courses, to the addictive gameplay, there's little to criticize. Like Mario Tennis, it came with a solid roster, but more could be added via Transfer PAK. It also came with eight courses and a training course, and each experience would be different based on the wind factor.

The game also has ten modes, so it's very difficult to get bored, even with a slow-paced sport like Golf. This is because the game is so easy to pick up and play, and it also makes for a great party game. Even if you've never played on N64 before, getting used to the controls of Mario Golf will be a cinch.

While Toadstool Tour is fun, and Power Rush has a nice roster, they just don't have the same charm the original game did. Whether it's the music, or character reactions on the player's performance, there's just something about the N64 version. That being said, Toadstool Tour and Power Rush are still very fun games if you're just looking to golf with our favorite Italian plumber.

P.S. – Here's a tip for players on the switch version to unlock all characters – On the menu screen, press the following: D-pad Down, Down Left, Left, Left Right, Right, Right C buttons C-Down, C-Down C-Left, C-Left, C-Left C-Right, C-Right, C-Right.

Conclusion

That about wraps it up for this list. Who knows what's next? Maybe we'll get a Mario American Football game (fingers crossed). Most likely not considering it doesn't have the same global appeal as the other sports. Nevertheless, there's plenty of fun Mario Sports games to enjoy, both new and old. So while we wait for the next Mario game (or movie, perhaps), we can still enjoy what we have now.

