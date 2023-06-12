It's Monday 6/12 and we have a great slate of baseball starting at 6:40 P.M. ET in Detroit as the Detroit Tigers play host to the visiting Atlanta Braves for game one of their three-game series. There is a chock-full of great value on today's prop bets so let's take a look at our MLB prop bets odds series this Monday, June 12th.

MLB Prop Bets Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Prop Bets Odds

Mike Trout to Record a Hit: -240

Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run: +280

Julio Rodriguez to Record a Hit: -210

Paul Goldschmidt to Record a Hit: -230

Jesus Luzardo Over 7.5 Strikeouts: +120

Mike Trout to Record a Hit

Trout is one of the best players in baseball. He is currently batting .254 with 14 home runs and 36 RBIs. He has also been hitting for power, with a slugging percentage of .475. Trout is facing Dane Dunning, who has been solid this season. Dunning is currently 5-1 with a 2.52 ERA. However, Dunning has been in a bit of a slump as of late. He has given up 3 earned runs on 7 hits in 5 innings pitched. He also has reverse splits and had more trouble against right-handed hitters this season than left-handed. Righties are batting .237 against Dunning with 7 doubles, 3 home runs, and only 17 strikeouts. Dunning's abysmal swinging strike rate of 8.1% shows that Trout will make a ton of contact in this game and only needing 1 hit he should be able to eclipse this mark.

Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run

Schwarber is another power hitter who has a good matchup this Monday evening. He is currently batting .171 but has 17 home runs and 35 RBIs. Schwarber is facing Tommy Henry, who has been dreadful this season. Henry is currently 3-1 with a 4.37 ERA. However, he has reverse splits and has struggled against left-handed hitters this season even though he is a left-handed pitcher. Lefties are batting .302 against Henry and he has a low swinging strike rate of 10.7% and gave up 2 home runs just in his last game. I believe that Schwarber will hit a home run today against Henry and the Diamondbacks.

Julio Rodriguez to Record a Hit

Rodriguez is one of the most exciting young players in baseball. He is currently batting .245 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs. He has also been hitting for power, with a slugging percentage of .440. Rodriguez is facing Jesus Luzardo, who has been solid this season. Luzardo is currently 5-4 with a 3.79 ERA. However, he has struggled against power right-handed hitters this season. Righties are batting .274 against Luzardo with 20 doubles and 8 home runs. I believe that Rodriguez will get a hit today against Luzardo and the Marlins.

Paul Goldschmidt to Record a Hit

Goldschmidt is one of the best hitters in baseball. He is currently batting .287 with 10 home runs and 28 RBIs. Goldschmidt is facing Logan Webb, who has been struggling recently in his last two outings. Cease is currently 4-6 with a 3.09 ERA but has been roughed up for 7 runs on 12 hits, 2 home runs in 12.1 innings pitched. He has also been giving up a lot of home runs, with 10 allowed in 13 starts. Webb has also had a tough time on the road with just a 2-3 record and 4.03 ERA.

Jesus Luzardo Over 7.5 Strikeouts

Jesus Luzardo has been striking out a lot of batters this season. He's averaging 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, which is top-10 in the majors. The Mariners have struggled mightily against left-handed pitching all year long. They are batting just .239 with a strikeout percentage of 29%. Luzardo has had some success against the Mariners in the past with a strikeout rate of 33% in 30 at-bats. This should be another high strikeout game just like he has hit over this mark in each of his last two games.