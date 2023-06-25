It's Sunday 6/25 and we have a great slate of baseball starting at 12:10 P.M. ET in Detroit as the Detroit Tigers play host to the visiting Minnesota Twins for game three of their three-game series. There is a chock-full of great value on today's prop bets so let's take a look at our MLB prop bets odds series this Sunday, June 25th.

MLB Prop Bets Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

Anthony Rizzo to Record 2+ Hits: +320

Nick Castellanos to Record 2+ Hits: +180

Trea Turner to Record 3+ Total Bases: +150

Mike Trout to Record 2+ Hits: +160

Charlie Morton Over 6.5 Strikeouts: -110

Anthony Rizzo to Record 2+ Hits (+320)

Anthony Rizzo is a hot hitter right now, and I am predicting he will record 2+ hits against Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers tonight. Rizzo has a career .467 batting average with 5 XBH and 5 RBIs against Eovaldi, and he is one of the best hitters in baseball against groundball pitchers. Eovaldi is a groundball pitcher, and the Rangers have a below-average defense. I think Rizzo has a good chance of getting some extra hits today.

Nick Castellanos to Record 2+ Hits (+180)

Nick Castellanos is coming off one of his best games of the season as he went 3-for-3 with 1 home run yesterday against the New York Mets, and I believe he will record 2+ hits against Carlos Carrasco today. Castellanos has a career .245 batting average with 5 XBH and 2 RBIs against Carrasco, and he is one of the best hitters in baseball against breaking balls. Carrasco is a breaking ball pitcher. Castellanos should have ample opportunities to get multiple hits today at home.

Trea Turner to Record 3+ Total Bases (+150)

Trea Turner is having a good series against his division rivals, and I am predicting he will record 3+ total bases against Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets tonight. Turner has a career .750 batting average with 3 RBIs against Carrasco, and he is one of the best baserunners in baseball. Turner is one of the best at making contact and seeing as Carrasco gives up a ton of hard contact and gives up 4.3 BB/9 he should have a great game this afternoon.

Mike Trout to Record 2+ Hits (+160)

Mike Trout is coming off one of his better games of the season when he went 3-for-3 with 1 home run in a 25-1 routing of the Colorado Rockies. Being in Coors Field in Colorado Trout has been smashing the ball with a career .345 batting average, .632 SLG, and .962 OPS. He gets to take on the struggling Austin Gomber who has given up 9 runs on 17 hits, and 4 home runs in his last two games. Trout is one of the best hitters in baseball against left-handed pitchers. Gomber is a flyball pitcher, and the Rockies have a spacious outfield. I think Trout has a really good chance to pick up where he left off last night.

Charlie Morton Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-110)

Charlie Morton is a seasoned veteran who has been one of the best strikeout pitchers in baseball over the past few seasons. He is currently 5th in the MLB in strikeouts with 104, and he is facing a Cincinnati Reds team that is 29th in the MLB in strikeouts per game. Morton has a career 9.5 K/9 ratio, and he has been even better this season with a 10.1 K/9 ratio. He is also a groundball pitcher, which plays well against the Reds, who are 27th in the MLB in groundball percentage. I think Morton has a good chance of recording over 6.5 strikeouts against the Reds as he has hit this mark in 4 out of his last 5. He is a proven strikeout pitcher, and the Reds are a favorable matchup for him. I am predicting he will get 8 strikeouts in today's game.