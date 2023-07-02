It's Sunday 7/2 and we have a great slate of baseball starting at 12:05 P.M. ET in Baltimore as the Baltimore Orioles play host to the visiting Minnesota Twins for game three of their three-game series. There is a chock-full of great value on today's prop bets so let's take a look at our MLB prop bets odds series this Sunday, July 2nd.

MLB Prop Bets Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Prop Bets Odds

Freddie Freeman to Record 2+ Hits (+155)

Kyle Schwarber to Record 2+ Hits (+195)

Gerrit Cole Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-138)

Jose Altuve to Record 2+ Hits (+185)

Kevin Gausman Over 7.5 Strikeouts (+100)

Freeman has been hitting the ball well lately, with a .333 batting average in his past 10 games, including two home runs and seven RBI. He also has had some success against Brady Singer in limited action going 1-for-3 with a walk. What is the key factor in this prop hitting is the Royals' bullpen has been struggling mightily with a 5.40 ERA in the past 10 games.

Despite his struggles in the field, Schwarber has been hitting the ball well lately, with a .333 batting average in his past 10 games, including three home runs and six RBI. He also had great success against Trevor Williams in his career with a .323 going 10-for-31 with 2 doubles, 4 Home Runs, 4 RBIs, and 6 walks. That combined with the awful bullpen of the Washington Nationals who have a 5.06 ERA in their last 10 games.

Gerrit Cole is set to take the mound against the St. Louis Cardinals today, and all signs point to him having a strong outing with over 6.5 strikeouts. Cole has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the league this season, with a 2.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts in just 103.2 innings pitched. Additionally, the Cardinals have struggled offensively this season, ranking just 23rd in the league in runs scored. Furthermore, Cole has a history of performing well against the Cardinals. In his last start against them in 2022, he struck out 10 batters in just 6 innings pitched.

Altuve has been hitting the ball well lately, with a .235 batting average in his past 10 games, including two home runs and nine RBI. He gets a favorable matchup against a familiar foe in Andrew Heaney who has struggled on the mound this season, with a 4.38 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. Being that Altuve has seen a ton of Heaney in his time, he has some great numbers against him with a .393 batting average (11-for-28) with 2 home runs, and 2 RBIs. There's a good chance Altuve could get some good opportunities early to hit off of Heaney.

Gausman has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the league this season, with a 3.01 ERA and 139 strikeouts in just 104.2 innings pitched. Gausman has struggled against the Red Sox in his lone start this season but has been on a tear ever since that outing at the beginning of May. The Red Sox also have been struggling to score runs as they are just in the middle of the pack in runs scored with 16th in the league. With Gausman coming off a 12-strikeout performance against the San Francisco Giants we can expect Gausman to put in the work against his divisional foe.