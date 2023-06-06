It's Tuesday 6/6 and we have a full slate of baseball starting at 6:40 P.M. ET in Philadelphia as the Philadelphia Phillies play host to the visiting Detroit Tigers for game two of their four-game series. There is a chock-full of great value on today's prop bets so let's take a look at our MLB prop bets odds series this Tuesday, June 6th.

Zack Greinke Over 3.5 Strikeouts

Zack Greinke isn't the Cy Young Award winner he once was but he certainly has been pitching consistently, especially over the last month of baseball. In the month of May (6 starts) he gave up just 8 runs on 23 hits with 25 strikeouts. He gets to take on the Miami Marlins who he has a great track record against during his career.

Against the current Marlins lineup, he has given up a .233 batting average with only 1 extra base hit and 10 strikeouts. The line on strikeouts is set at 3.5 and Greinke has hit this mark in each of his last four starts. He may not be getting a ton of swing and misses at this stage of his career but his placement on his pitches is what has helped him dominate over the last month.

Eddie Rosario to Record 2+ Hits

Eddie Rosario is currently on a 6-game hitting streak with 10 hits over that stretch and 6 RBIs. He has had 3 multi-hit games in his last 6 games which bodes well in his first game of their home series against the New York Mets.

He gets to take on a familiar foe in Carlos Carrasco who is taking the mound tonight for the visiting New York Mets. Rosario has feasted against Carrasco during his career and seeing how he is in such bad form I expect more of the same tonight. Against Carrasco for his career, he is batting .342 (13-38) with 2 doubles, 3 home runs, 5 RBIs, and 5 walks.

Max Muncy to Record 3+ Total Bases

Max Muncy is one of the elite power hitters in baseball with 18 home runs on the season. He may not be the best contact hitter only batting .203 on the season but when he makes hard contact there is a good chance it is for extra bases or a home run.

Also, Muncy has great plate discipline drawing a walk on 15.6% of his plate appearances which is elite. He gets to take on Luke Weaver of the Cincinnati Reds who he has had great success against. Muncy is batting .308 (4-13) with 1 double, 1 home run, and 4 walks against Weaver for his career. Seeing as Weaver gives up a ton of hard contact, especially in the hitter-friendly confines of the Great American Ballpark Muncy will have ample opportunities to get over this mark.

Mitch Keller Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Mitch Keller has been one of the more surprising pitchers in the first half of this baseball season. He is sporting a 7-1 record with a healthy 3.25 ERA and 93 strikeouts. He may be getting touched up a bit recently giving up 17 hits and 10 earned runs in his last two games but his strikeout numbers remain elite with 8 strikeouts in each of those two contests.

Luckily for Keller, he gets the worst offense in baseball to get back on track this Tuesday evening as he takes on the Oakland Athletics. The Athletics are hitting just .206 with a strikeout rate of 30% against right-handed pitchers which bodes well for Mitch Keller tonight. I fully expect him to eclipse this mark within 5 innings pitched.

James Paxton Over 5.5 Strikeouts

James Paxton is finally starting to find his groove after just coming off the disabled list last month. In his last start, he got his pitch count up to 100 pitches through 5 innings pitched and struck out 8 while giving up just 1 earned run on 4 hits.

He gets to take on one of the bottom-of-the-barrel offenses in the Cleveland Guardians. They are just hitting .238 with a strikeout rate of 20% against left-handed pitching. Also, Paxton has a great swinging strike rate of 12.7% so you can expect a ton of swinging and missing from the Guardians this evening. As long as his command is on tonight he should be mowing them down and get over this 5.5-strikeout total