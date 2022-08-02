In Dota 2, Topson is a legendary player. He quit his role in OG as its midlaner after The International 2021 to focus on his family, as at the time, Topson’s wife, Mawar Remy, had just given birth to a baby girl. But now, a year later, it appears that Topson is gearing for a comeback. Even though he turned his back from professional play, his wife expressed her support for his potential return to Dota 2 lobbies. While not a lot of people know about Topson’s wife, she’s actually somewhat popular on social media. In this article, we’re going to look into Mawar Remy Taavitsainen’s background and her life story with one of Dota 2’s top stars.

Topson’s Wife: Mawar Remy Taavitsainen

When and how did Topson and Mawar Remy meet?

We don’t know exactly when and how Topson and Mawar met, but the earliest time we’ve seen the two together on any public occasion was during the public screening of the Red Bull film “Against the Odds” in August 2019, just after Topson won his first Aegis. Mawar would later reveal that the two don’t really have an “official date” on when they started dating. “We just went with it and fell for each other,” she writes in an Instagram post. “I’m so happy we reached this far.”

When was Mawar Remy and Topson’s daughter Riina born?

While the couple shares a lot of pictures of their first child, Riina, on social media, the two actually kept things private early on. However, the two couldn’t help but share with the world when their daughter was born on September 18, 2022. The three look happy together and spend a lot of time with each other. Topson really took his time off Dota 2 to become a good father for Riina, spending a lot of time with her during her early months.

Mawar recently declared her support for Topson’s comeback if ever he decides to return to professional Dota 2 play. As a supportive girlfriend and wife, Mawar has often been seen with Topson during public gatherings and during screenings of Dota 2 documentaries focusing on him and his team OG. With The International 2022 approaching, Mawar expressed that she would support Topson if ever he decides to make a comeback and compete again in professional Dota 2.