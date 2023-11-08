The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Sacramento Kings as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Trail Blazers are 3-4 to start the season, but they have lost two key players due to injury. Scoot Henderson, and Robert Williams, and Anfernee Simons are out for the time being, so the Trail Blazers are hurting. Jerami Grant, and Shaedon Sharpe are the leading scorers for the Blazers. They bother average over 20.0 points per game this season. Malcolm Brogdon is third on the team with 19.0 points per game. DeAndre Ayton averages a double-double for the Blazers, as well.

The Kings are 2-4 to begin this season, but they are also hurting. De'Aaron Fox got hurt a few games ago, and the Kings are really missing him. He was averaging over 30.0 points per game, so that is a lot of points the Kings lost. Domantas Sabonis is now the leading scorer for the team. He is averaging 15.8 points, and 13.2 rebounds per game this season. Harrison Barnes, Malik Monk, and Keegan Murray are also scoring in the double-figures this season.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Kings Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +8 (-112)

Sacramento Kings: -8 (-108)

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Kings

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Root Sports Northwest, NBC Sports California

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Not having De'Aaron Fox has been a massive hurt for the Kings this season. He has missed the last three games, and the Kings have lost each one of those games. To make matters worse, the most points scored by the Kings in those three games is 101. The Trail Blazers are hurting, but there should be a lot of confidence in this game. If the pattern stays the same, the Trail Blazers just need to score over 100 points if the want to win this game. Grant, and Sharpe are healthy, so there is a very good chance the Blazers do just that in this game.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Sacramento has not been able to score without Fox, so they need to play well on the defensive end of the floor. Luckiy for the Kings, the Blazers are last in the league in scoring. They average just 104.3 points per game, and their field goal percentage is the second-worst in the NBA. To go along with that, the Blazers have the lowest three-point percentage in the NBA. The Kings should have no problem on defense in this game, but they can not take it lightly. As long as they play well on defense, and make sure the Blazers continue to struggle shooting, Sacramento should cover this spread.

Final Trail Blazers-Kings Prediction & Pick

This game has the makings to be very low-scoring. The Kings do not score without Fox, and that has been proven. The Trail Blazers have not been scoring all season. I just can not see the over hitting in this game. As for the winner, the Kings are eight point favorites in this game. I do not see them winning this game by nine. I will take the Trail Blazers to cover the spread.

Final Trail Blazers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Trail Blazers +9 (-112), Under 221.5 (-110)