We're here to bring you another betting prediction and pick for Sunday's NBA slate as we head to the Western Conference for a competitive nightcap in LA. The Portland Trail Blazers (12-29) will take on the Los Angeles Lakers (21-22) with both teams hoping to turn their season around. Check out our NBA odds series for our Trail Blazers-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently last in their division and second-to-last in the Western Conference standings. They've only managed three wins during their last 10 games, but two of those wins come in back-to-back fashion ahead of this game as they just took down the Indiana Pacers 118-115 in their last game. They'll look for their third-straight win against a struggling Lakers squad.

The Los Angeles Lakers are fourth in the Pacific Division and they sit in the 10-spot in the West. They've gone just 4-6 in their last 10 games and after solid win over the Thunder and Mavericks, they dropped their last contest 112-130 to the Brooklyn Nets in a game where they were the sizable favorites. They're hoping to get their minds right and get back to winning basketball.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Lakers Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +385

Los Angeles Lakers: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -500

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Lakers

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, NBA League Pass

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Trail Blazers will have an opportunity to notch three-straight wins for just the second time this season and they've been hoping for this kind of winning streak, no matter how small it may be. They were able to pick up a big win in their last game against the Indiana Pacers as they spoiled the debut of Pascal Siakam. During that game, Jerami Grant had an impressive game-high 37 points and couldn't be stopped from scoring in the paint. The game remained close throughout but it was Deandre Ayton who hit the last-minute shot and sealed the victory for Portland. They've been waiting all season for Ayton to get back to his former dominance and their last game was a step in the right direction.

The Trail Blazers have mounted some good momentum and they'll be catching the Lakers at a perfect time with their last few games ending in disarray. Portland has done a great job this season of fighting hard during the fourth quarter and quickly trimming deficits off a lead. If they can keep this game close and sustain their offensive pressure, we've seen this Lakers team crumble a number of times during the fourth quarters of games. Look for Jerami Grant to have a harder time scoring against the size of Los Angeles as he looks for his teammates for scoring behind the arc.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Lakers have been very inconsistent over their last 10 games and while they found ways to beat good teams like the Thunder and Clippers, they've been dropping terrible losses in games where they're listed as the betting favorites. They were an eight-point favorite against the Brooklyn Nets in their last game and while they controlled the score for much of the first three quarters, their defense crumbled in the final quarter and they couldn't find way to stop the Nets on offense. Head Coach Darvin Ham has been vocal about his team cutting out distractions and just getting back to playing basketball.

The Lakers will have a ton of size over the Portland Trail Blazers and they should use it on the interior when locking down the paint. Anthony Davis is one of the best interior defenders in the game and if he plays hard on defense, he could pose a ton of problems for Deandre Ayton and Jerami Grant looking to continue their hot shooting around the rim. LeBron James has also been a huge motor for them, but it's increasingly hard for him to push the pace single-handedly while defenses key-in on him. They'll need role players like Austin Reaves to wake up out of their slump and get back to contributing meaningful minutes off the bench.

Final Trail Blazers-Lakers Prediction & Pick

If the Trail Blazers ever wanted to start their winning streak, this game is the perfect one to capitalize on. They just got done stunning an Indiana at home and they'll have a ton of confidence heading into the short road trip after big games from both Grant and Ayton. The Lakers, on the other hands, are losing games they should be winning and their success is becoming hard to gauge with how inconsistent they've been.

For our prediction, we'll roll with the Portland Trail Blazers to cover the spread. They have a very high-paced offense and if they can find success early, they should be able to catch this Lakers team sleeping during a slow start.

Final Trail Blazers-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Portland Trail Blazers +10 (-110)