The Nuggets look for back-to-back wins over Portland.

We're here to bring you our final prediction and pick for the last game of Sunday's full NBA slate. We head to the Western Conference for this matchup of divisional rivals as the Portland Trail Blazers (15-34) take on the Denver Nuggets (34-16). Check out our NBA odds series for our Trail Blazers-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently last in the Northwest Division and they're just five games off from last place in the West. They've actually been solid over the last 10 games, splitting their record at 5-5. They face the Nuggets in their last game and lost 108-120, so they'll be determined to get their revenge as underdogs once again.

The Denver Nuggets are third in the Northwest Division and they're sitting in the four-spot in the Western Conference standings. They're 7-3 in their last 10 games and they just recently notched massive wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. They'll look to take a 2-0 lead on Portland in back-to-back contests.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Nuggets Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +13 (-110)

Moneyline: +600

Denver Nuggets: -13 (-110)

Moneyline: -900

Over: 221 (-110)

Under: 221 (-110)

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Trail Blazers couldn't put up much of a fight against the Denver Nuggets in their last game, but it was arguably the best game from Scoot Henderson we've seen all season. He finished with 30 points, five rebounds, and two assists while maintaining a +7 (+/-). Still, the Trail Blazers couldn't do anything to stop Nikola Jokic and it's clear they're going to have similar issues containing him in this second game. Deandre Ayton was a non-factor with just eight points and three rebounds. While he isn't logging as many minutes as most starters, his play will certainly have to pick up if they want to stay competitive in games like this.

Anfernee Simons has been the most consistent scorer on this team all season, but their nature of playing one-on-one basketball has only gotten them so far. They're not well-equipped on the defensive end and they're being out-matched by teams in the rebounding categories. The Trail Blazers will have to dig deep and find some fire on defense – otherwise, we could see Jokic drop another triple-double and give them the loss.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win

Nikola Jokic notched his 15th triple-double of the season the Nuggets' last time out against the Trail Blazers and it's clear he's taken the front spot in the MVP race with Joel Embiid suffering from injury. He notched another triple-double in their recent win over the Milwaukee Bucks as the rest of the team really stepped it up on the defensive end. We've seen them play at their championship level through numerous points of the season and it looks as though Jokic is as dialed-in as ever. Look for him to have all the confidence in the world facing this Trail Blazers team again.

Unlike the Trail Blazers, the Nuggets are a deep team down low and they have a number of players that could find success from the low blocks. Aaron Gordon has done a great job all year of being the secondary rebounder behind Jokic and his physical presence around the rim allows Jokic to space the floor. Michael Porter Jr. has been on fire from three-point range all year and it's clear to see how much better of a team they are when he's healthy. Look for the Nuggets to work the ball inside as they have the more talented and consistent scorers in that area.

Final Trail Blazers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

This game could be a good get-back spot for the Trail Blazers, but their confidence has to be low after losing to this Denver team a game ago. Despite great performances out of Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons, the Portland failed to find scoring anywhere else and it's clearly going to take more than two players to beat the Nuggets.

The Nuggets have his their mid-season form and should see this as an opportunity to tune-up their record against a short-handed Portland team. Look for Nikola Jokic to flirt with another triple-double as he has the biggest mismatch on the floor. Jamal Murray has also been hot from the field, so we like Denver's chances to cover the spread here.

Final Trail Blazers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -13 (-110); OVER 221 (-110)