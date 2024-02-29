Trolls targeted German football champions Bayern Munich over their tweet on premier Team India batter Virat Kohli.
— Bavuma Academy (@AcademyBavuma) February 27, 2024
Former Champions League winners and reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich's trolling on X came after their reply to a sports question went viral on the internet, and the reason was Virat Kohli.
Team India talisman Virat Kohli is widely believed to be the world's most popular cricketer, with his popularity transcending geographies.
On Tuesday, an X user named Dylan Powell asked the German club to name two athletes from different sports who are cross-sports equivalents to each other.
“Name 2 athletes from different sports who are cross-sports equivalents to each other,” he tweeted.
In reply to his question, Bayern Munich said that Virat Kohli was the sporting equivalent of Manuel Neuer.
For the uninitiated, Manuel Neuer is the captain of Bayern Munich and also plays as the goalkeeper for the German national football team.
He is widely regarded as the greatest goalkeeper in football.
Meanwhile, the birth of Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma's son's birth has created a frenzy on social media as innumerable fans of the couple have been sharing their happiness on the new arrival in their family.
Among the posts that have been shared widely on the internet are Akaay Kohli's possible introduction to the world when he grows up or his potential reaction to people telling him that he is Virat Kohli's son.
Some of these tweets posted on X have garnered immense attention and are now going viral on the social media platform.
Previously, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam became a butt of jokes on social media after Virat Kohli announced the birth of his son, Akaay Kohli.
Babar Azam, Pakistan's top batter, has often been compared to Virat Kohli, and only months ago, some experts had predicted that he would be the one to break many of the Indian star's records.
But Babar Azam's form in the past twelve months has taken a massive hit as he has struggled for runs across formats.
Moreover, a few former cricketers have questioned his ability to score runs in challenging conditions, especially in SENA countries.
Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull even stated that Babar Azam can only score runs on flat tracks.
Also, Virat Kohli's admirers had fun on the internet as they shared their thoughts about Anushka Sharma's possible responses to their son Akaay Kohli's questions about his father after he grew up.
Showing their creativity, Virat Kohli's supporters posted memes and jokes about the situation, expressing that Anushka Sharma would have a difficult time explaining to Akaay Kohli about his father's importance in India.
Besides, fans brutally trolled Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after their former captain, Virat Kohli, announced the birth of Akaay Kohli.
Netizens posted memes and hilarious jokes following the development because RCB has never won an IPL trophy in the prestigious tournament's 16-year-old history despite having Virat Kohli in their ranks.
Though RCB has made it to the final of the IPL on two occasions in the past, the Karnataka-based team has never managed to go past the final hurdle in the competition.
That's why RCB's opponents believe that when Akaay Kohli knows about this, he will be determined to help RCB break their IPL hoodoo.
Earlier, social media users mocked the Pakistan cricket team on X after Team India talisman Virat Kohli announced the birth of his son, Akaay Kohli.
“With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka,” Virat Kohli said in a post on X.
As soon as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the birth of Akaay Kohli, social media erupted in joy, congratulating the couple on the birth of their second child.
However, a section of fans on X and Instagram registered all possible accounts that could have been made with the combination of Akaay Kohli's initials.
Subsequently, some netizens even started posting stories from these accounts.
Plus, some admirers of the Indian cricket team began trolling the Pakistanis.
The prime reason behind their decision to take potshots at the Pakistan cricket team was to remind them about Virat Kohli's sensational record against them.
More often than not, Virat Kohli has been instrumental in handing Pakistan some of their bitterest defeats, including in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.
Against this backdrop, they predicted that Akaay Kohli would also inflict similar losses on Pakistan.
Virat Kohli has been missing from cricketing action with the Rohit Sharma-led side engaged in a five-match Test series against England at home.
He is expected to make his return on the field next month when he will represent the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League.