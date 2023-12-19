Troy faces Ole Miss. Our college basketball odds series has our Troy Ole Miss prediction, odds and pick for Tuesday.

The Ole Miss Rebels have been one of the pleasant surprises of the college basketball season in the first month and a half of play. It is true that plenty of teams will go through nonconference play without a blemish and then get kicked in the teeth as soon as conference play begins on the other side of Christmas Day. Maybe this Ole Miss team will be one such example of that pattern. However, we don't know that yet. For now, Ole Miss has been better than anyone could have reasonably expected. Chris Beard is a very good coach, but even he probably thought his team would have lost a game by now. Ole Miss is not a basketball powerhouse, and previous coach Kermit Davis did not leave Beard with a fully-stocked cupboard. Yet, in spite of their limitations, the Rebels have won a bunch of close games and are 10-0 this season. Some of Ole Miss's games have been cupcakes, but many of them have not been. The Rebels have played Temple, Cal, North Carolina State, and Memphis, and have beaten all of those teams. That's a good schedule. Ole Miss is answering every challenge.

This team's poise late in close games has been exceptionally good. Beard has taken over in Oxford and has clearly instilled winning habits and a tough mindset into his players. Say what you want about Beard off the court, but between the painted white lines, he definitely knows how to develop basketball teams. We will see just how long Ole Miss can remain unbeaten this season, and we will see if the Rebels — whose NCAA Tournament odds have obviously skyrocketed due to their big start — can maintain a solid portfolio through the entire season. Avoiding losses to opponents such as 5-5 Troy is definitely a part of that process of sustaining a resume and not falling toward the bubble when we get into February and early March.

Here are the Troy-Ole Miss College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Troy-Ole Miss Odds

Troy Trojans: +12.5 (-105)

Ole Miss Rebels: -12.5 (-115)

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How To Watch Troy vs Ole Miss

Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT

TV: SEC Network, ESPN Plus

TV: SEC Network, ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV

Why Troy Could Cover the Spread

The Ole Miss Rebels are a good team, but let's remember that Ole Miss has played a number of close games this season. The Rebels are 10-0 straight up, but they have won some squeakers this season. If Ole Miss is not 100-percent focused, the Rebels do not have the level of talent which will enable them to coast to a 15-point victory. Ole Miss has to work hard and be fully locked in all the time to achieve a 15-point win. Just before Christmas, Ole Miss might let down its guard. That would be enough for Troy to cover a double-digit spread.

Why Ole Miss Could Cover the Spread

The Rebels looked solid against California on Saturday in San Antonio. It was a no-drama, businesslike win from a team which is growing in confidence this season. There's no real reason to pick against Ole Miss. This team is doing the right things consistently. Troy is a 5-5 team which does not figure to spoil the party.

Final Troy-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

Ole Miss is playing really well. Troy is not. Ole Miss is a much better team, playing at home. Take Ole Miss.

Final Troy-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss -12.5