It's been an interesting season so far for the Minnesota Twins, who currently sit in first place in the AL Central, arguably the worst division in the MLB. One puzzling aspect of the 2o23 campaign has been the disappointing slumps from Twins' OF Byron Buxton. Buxton is currently in the midst of a 0-22 slump at the plate and batting .196 on the season.

This isn't the first big slump that Buxton has had this season. There have been five occasions where he has gone 17 or more plate appearances without a hit, and with slumps like that, it's not surprising that he's hitting under .200. Despite the struggles, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli doesn't plan on reducing Buxton's playing time.

“We just decided that we wanted to give him another day off, make it a two game break,” Baldelli told the Star Tribune in regards to Buxton sitting out. “I would expect him in the lineup tomorrow.”

While the season has been rough for Byron Buxton at the plate, one positive is that he is second on the team in extra-base hits with 28. Carlos Correa leads the Twins with 34.

While the Twins are in first place in the AL Central, fans were certainly expecting a bit more from the squad this year. With a 49-47 record, the Twins have by far the worst record of any division leader. The next worst is the Milwaukee Brewers with a 53-43 record, four games ahead of the Twins.

The Cleveland Guardians are just two games back of the Twins, so if a playoff push is in the future, guys like Buxton need to step up.