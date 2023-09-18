The Minnesota Twins continue their road trip as they take on the Cincinnati Reds for the start of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Reds prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Twins are coming off a series win against the Chicago White Sox. They have won six of their last 10, but they can cruise the rest of the season. Minnesota is up by seven games in the American League Central division. They pretty much have the third seed in the AL locked-up. With 12 games remaining, the magic number for the Twins is six. That means Minnesota needs to win six more games, or the Cleveland Guardians need to lose six games. The Twins have been their best at home this season. However, on the road, the are actually below .500. Minnesota will need to get some more wins on the road to officially clinch a playoff spot.

The Reds are in a tight Wild Card race. They will not catch the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central division, but they can earn a Wild Card spot. None of the three Wild Card spots are locked in yet, so all six teams in the race have something to play for. The Reds are currently half a game out of the last Wild Card spot, but they are just one game out of the second spot, and four games out of the top spot. The Reds are just .500 in their last 10 games, but they are coming off a weekend series win against the New York Mets. Cincinnati has some work to do, but luckily their last three series are against teams below .500.

Joe Ryan will start for the Twins. Connor Phillips will get the ball for the Reds.

Here are the Twins-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Reds Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+100)

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-120)

Over: 9.5 (-118)

Under: 9.5 (-104)

How To Watch Twins vs. Reds

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins are facing a struggling pitcher. Phillips has just two starts under his belt, but he has not been able to go deep into the game, or do much good. He has 8 2/3 total innings pitched, 10 hits allowed, three home runs allowed, 10 strikeouts to six walks, and an ERA of 8.31. The Twins do strikeout a lot, but that should not matter as much in this game. Minnesota is top-10 in OPS, slugging, and top-5 in home runs. The Twins will take their strikeouts as long as they can find some gaps when they do hit the ball. If they can catch some barrels, and maybe hit a few out, the Twins will cover the spread.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Cincinnati needs to come alive offensively. Joe Ryan has been off lately for the Twins. He has not made it through five innings in each of his last two starts. His pitch count has been getting up there, and he has been giving up some hits. The Reds have a good offense, so they should be able to give Ryan some fits in this one. In the month of September, the Reds are batting .255. Noelvi Marte has 17 hits in 14 games, Spencer Steer leads the team with four home runs. Those two players will need to come in clutch in this game. With this being a home game as well, the Reds should be more comfortable in the box. If they can get to Ryan in this game, and knock him out early, the Reds will cover the spread.

Final Twins-Reds Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun series. Both teams are good, and the Reds are playing for a playoff spot. For game one, I like the Twins. Connor Phillips has not shown me anything that I like, so I am going to stick with the Twins to get to him and cover the spread.

Final Twins-Reds Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (+105), Under 9.5 (-104)