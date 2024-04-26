The Twins make the trip to Los Angeles to face the Angels. These two teams have been inconsistent this season with the Twins and Angels having very similar seasons up to this point in the year. Our MLB odds series has our Twins-Angels prediction, odds, and pick for Friday.
The Twins have been inconsistent this season with an 11-13 record. The Twins have been the third-worst offense in the MLB up to this point, only ahead of the White Sox and the Athletics. Their pitching has not been great, but closer to the middle of the pack. Alex Kirilloff, Edouard Julien, Byron Buxton, and Ryan Jeffers are the most notable names on this Minnesota offense despite all their struggles. On the mound, Pablo Lopez and Joe Ryan are the names to watch as standouts on a pitching staff that needs work. The Twins need to rely on their pitching because of how much they have struggled behind the plate.
The Angels are struggling this season with a 10-15 record and they enter this game losing seven out of their last nine games. Losing Shohei Ohtani did not help at all. They are ranked near the middle of the pack with their offense, but their pitcher has really struggled. Taylor Ward, Logan O'Hoppe, Mike Trout, and Anthony Rendon have tried to lead a middling offense. On the mound, Tyler Anderson and Reid Detmers have played well for a unit that has just been bad to start the year. The Angels have an opportunity against a team that has also been inconsistent like the Twins.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Twins-Angels Odds
Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline: -104
Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-182)
Moneyline: -112
Over: 8.5 (-118)
Under: 8.5 (-104)
How to Watch Twins vs. Angels
Time: 9:38 pm ET
TV: Bally Sports North
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Twins are putting Bailey Ober on the mound where he has a 1-1 record, a 4.91 ERA, and a 1.15 WHIP. Through 18.1 innings, Ober has allowed 10 runs on 17 hits with four walks and 17 strikeouts. The Twins are 1-3 in the four games that he's appeared in this season. In his last start, he got his first win, where he threw 6.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Ober has struggled at times this season, but he gets a decent matchup to rebound against an inconsistent Angels team.
The offense for the Twins has struggled to start this season. They are third to last in the MLB in team-batting average at .212 after having a team-batting average of .243 last season. Ryan Jeffers, Edouard Julien, and Byron Buxton lead the way for the Twins in most of the batting categories. Jeffers leads the way in batting average at .275, in RBI at 13, and in OBP at .363. Edouard Julien leads the way in home runs at seven and Byron Buxton at 19 total hits. This becomes a good matchup against Sandoval from the Angels on the mound.
Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Angels are putting Pablo Sandoval on the mound where he has a 1-3 record, a 6.75 ERA, and a 1.83 WHIP up to this point in the season. Through 21.1 innings, he has allowed 19 runs on 25 hits with 14 walks and a total of 24 strikeouts. In his five appearances this season, the Angels have gone 2-3. In his last start, Sandoval pitched four innings where he allowed seven runs on six hits with five walks and six strikeouts in a loss. Last season, Sandoval was not much better and struggled with a 7-13 record, a 4.11 ERA, and a 1.51 WHIP. Sandoval has struggled this season, but the matchup against the Twins is favorable to him.
The Angels' offense has been inconsistent this season. They are 16th in team batting average at .239 after finishing last season with a .254 batting average. The offense is led by Logan O'Hoppe, Mike Trout, and Taylor Ward in most of the batting stats. O'Hoppe leads in batting average at .311 and in OBP at .370. Taylor Ward leads in RBI at 23 and in total hits at 28, while Mike Trout leads with 10 home runs up to this point in the season. This is a favorable matchup for the Angels' bats because Bailey Ober has struggled at times this season.
Final Twins-Angels Prediction & Pick
This game is going to be close because each of these teams is very evenly matched. The Angels have the advantage in this game behind the plate, and the difference on the mound is marginal. Sandoval has struggled, but the Twins offense has not inspired much confidence they can get past anyone this year. The Angels have more firepower on offense and can bother Ober for Minnesota. This is going to be very close, but the Angels cover, and not only cover, but they win at home in a close game.
Final Twins-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels +1.5 (-182)