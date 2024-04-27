The Minnesota Twins take on the Los Angeles Angels. Our MLB odds series has our Twins Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Twins Angels.
The Minnesota Twins are treading water early in the season. They were several games under .500 a week ago, and they have won five straight games to move to 12-13 through 25 games. They have had a really good week, but the obvious word of caution which needs to be articulated on the Twins is that this five-game win binge was built mostly on the back of a series sweep of the Chicago White Sox. Chicago is 4-22, a remarkably bad team. It's great that the Twins did sweep the White Sox — they absolutely need to hammer Chicago over the course of the season in order to have a good chance of making the playoffs — but it remains that beating the White Sox is like making birdie on a very short par 5. Making birdie is like a par. Failure to reach that standard will hurt severely. The Twins have to prove they can play consistent winning baseball against opponents other than the White Sox. We will see in the coming weeks if Minnesota can pull that off.
The Los Angeles Angels are in huge trouble. They have lost seven out of eight games to tumble to 10-16 in the standings. The Angels know they are competing in the same division as the World Series champion Texas Rangers and the pitching-rich Seattle Mariners. They are lucky that the Houston Astros are awful, but with Texas and Seattle setting the pace, the Halos are still behind the eight ball with a record that is six games under .500. The Angels have to get to .500 in the coming weeks so that they aren't fighting an uphill battle in the summer. Los Angeles needs to have a winning record in June so that it can steadily increase its record and maintain contact with wild card playoff contenders. It is only April, but these games are becoming very urgent for the Halos, who can't afford to drop more ground in their division.
Here are the Twins-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Twins-Angels Odds
Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-205)
Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+168)
Over: 8.5 (-115)
Under: 8.5 (-105)
How To Watch Twins vs. Angels
TV: Bally Sports North (Twins) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.tv
Time: 9:38 p.m. ET/6:38 p.m. PT
Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread
The Angels are losing one game after the other, while the Twins have won five in a row and are playing good baseball. It's really as simple as that. Minnesota is riding the wave while the Angels are getting swamped by the wave, tossed about in the open sea of a demanding MLB season. Minnesota won the first game of this series on the road in Anaheim on Friday, prevailing 5-3 in a game which was 5-2 entering the ninth. The Angels are in such a rut — and the Twins are in such a groove — that a betting play other than the Twins versus the spread seems inconceivable at this point. Why would anyone bet on the Angels versus the spread right now?
Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread
The Angels have had a bad week. The Twins have had a great week. At some point, though, the laws of averages even out and hot teams regress to the mean. The Angels aren't a good team, but the Twins aren't even at .500 and are due for a comedown.
Final Twins-Angels Prediction & Pick
Good luck trying to figure these teams out. Pass on this one.
Final Twins-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels -1.5