The Twins make the trip to Chicago to face the White Sox. The Twins have been inconsistent this season, while the White Sox have struggled and are tied for the worst record in the MLB. Our MLB odds series has our Twins-White Sox prediction, odds, and pick for Tuesday.
The Twins have been inconsistent out of the gate, but they currently sit with a 14-13 record, thanks to a current seven-game winning streak. The Twins have gotten more production on offense, but are still in the bottom half of the league. Their pitching has not been great, but closer to the middle of the pack. Alex Kirilloff, Edouard Julien, Byron Buxton, Carlos Santana, and Ryan Jeffers are some notable names on this Minnesota offense despite their inconsistency. On the mound, Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober are the names to watch as standouts on a pitching staff that needs to play better. The Twins have been red-hot recently and have shown they have the talent and just need to put it together.
The White Sox are tied for the worst team in the MLB up to this point in the season. They have a 6-22 record, but come into this game on a three-game losing streak. They are the second-worst team in the MLB behind the plate. Then, they are not playing well on the mound, ranking second to last in team ERA. Gavin Sheets and Andrew Benintendi are standouts on an awful offense, while the only notable pitcher in the lineup is Erick Fedde. A bad season has only gotten worse for Chicago and there is not much to like for the rest of the season with all their struggles.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Twins-White Sox Odds
Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline: -166
Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-114)
Moneyline: +140
Over: 9 (-105)
Under: 9 (-115)
How to Watch Twins vs. White Sox
Time: 7:40 pm ET
TV: FOX Sports 1 / Bally Sports North / NBC Sports Chicago
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Twins are putting Simeon Woods Richardson on the mound where he has a 1-0 record, a 2.45 ERA, and a 1.00 WHIP. He has allowed 13 runs on nine hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts through 11 innings. The Twins are 2-0 in the two games that he's appeared in this season. In his last start he pitched five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Woods Richardson has a good matchup in this spot against an offense as bad as the White Sox have been all year.
The offense for the Twins has struggled to start this season, but has been playing better recently. They are 19th in the MLB in team-batting average at .238 after having a team-batting average of .243 last season where they finished 21st in the league. Edouard Julien and Ryan Jeffers lead the way for the Twins in most of the batting categories. Jeffers leads the way in batting average at .305, in RBI at 17, in OBP at .392, and in total hits at 25. Edouard Julien then leads the way in home runs at seven. They have a favorable matchup in this spot against the White Sox and how much they have struggled behind the plate as a team.
Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win
The White Sox are putting Michael Soroka on the mound where he has a 0-3 record, a 6.83 ERA, and a 1.00 WHIP. He has allowed 22 runs on 32 hits with 17 walks and 13 strikeouts. The White Sox have gone 1-5 in his six appearances on the mound this season. In his last start, he pitched five innings, and allowed two runs on four hits with two walks and one strikeout in a loss. He has struggled this season and is going up against a Twins offense that has played much better recently.
The offense for the White Sox has been the second-worst in the entire MLB. The White Sox are 29th in the MLB in team batting average at .207 after having a team batting average of .238 last season where they finished 25th. Gavin Sheets and Andrew Benintendi lead the way for the offense in most categories. Sheets leads the way in batting average at .269, in OBP at .370, in total hits at 21, and is tied for the lead in home runs at three. Andrew Benintendi then leads the way in RBI at 12. The White Sox have a decent matchup against the Twins, but the Twins have bee playing much better recently with their win streak.
Final Twins-White Sox Prediction & Pick
The White Sox have struggled a lot this season, but both of these teams are on current winning streaks with the White Sox at three and the Twins at seven. These two teams played recently and the Twins swept the White Sox. The Twins are on a bigger hot streak and have the more trustworthy pitcher in Simeon Woods Richardson. Expect the Twins to win and cover, even with it being on the road.
Final Twins-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (-105)