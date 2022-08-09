Tyson Fury comes out of retirement with challenge to Derek Chisora

Tyson Fury is not done yet with boxing. The 33-year-old British boxing superstar announced via his Twitter account that he has decided to make a comeback to the sport because he wants to become the first heavyweight champion ever to be involved in two trilogies. And this time, he is looking in the direction of old ring nemesis and fellow British heavyweight Derek Chisora.

Also, here’s more from ESPN’s Mike Coppinger:

“The heavyweight champion’s preferred opponent is Derek Chisora, whom he already defeated twice in lopsided fashion. There is no deal yet, with the sides seven figures apart on Chisora’s purse, a source told ESPN.”

Tyson Fury’s last fight occurred in April of this year when he scored a TKO victory over Dillian Whyte. With that victory, Tyson Fury improved his boxing record to 32 wins with 23 by way of knockouts, zero losses, and a draw. Among his most famous victims in the ring are Deontay Wilder and Chisora. Fury has defeated Wilder twice in three showdowns between the two heavyweights from the opposite sides of the Atlantic, with the first one being decided as a draw. Chisora, on the other hand, has been beaten by Tyson Fury twice, one via unanimous decision way back in 2011 and the other through retirement three years later.

Assuming Fury wins, he could potentially be looking at a fight against the winner of the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua tilt on Aug. 20.