The UCLA Bruins will continue their Grand Canyon State road trip as they into McKale Memorial Center to face the 12th-ranked Arizona Wildcats. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a UCLA-Arizona prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

UCLA defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 68-66 in their last game. Initially, they trailed 36-23 at halftime. But they rallied in the second half to put themselves in the game. Then, they trailed 63-62 when Sebastian Mack put up a layup to give the Bruins the lead. Mack made another layup to seal the game. Ultimately, the Sun Devils could not score to tie it.

Lazar Stefanovic led the Bruins with 18 points and six rebounds. Likewise, Mack added 11 points. Adem Bona added nine points. Also, Brandon Williams had 13 points off the bench while shooting 5 for 6. The Bruins shot 47.8 percent from the field, including 36.8 percent from the triples. UCLA also has won the board battle 31-21. Additionally, they have blocked seven shots.

Arizona topped USC 82-67 in their last showdown. Significantly, it was 45-35 at halftime as the Wildcats built themselves a good lead. They pulled away in the second half. Ultimately, Caleb Love led the way with 20 points. Pelle Larsson added 13 points. Meanwhile, Kylan Boswell added 11 points. Keshad Johnson had 10 points. Furthermore, Jaden Bradley had 10 points off the bench. The Wildcats shot 40 percent from the field, including 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. Moreover, they overcame some woes at the charity stripe, where they only hit 61.5 percent of their free throws. The Wildcats won the board battle 44-36, including 18 offensive rebounds. They also had 15 steals, including 19 forced turnovers.

UCLA leads the all-time head-to-head series 60-48. Significantly, the teams battled in a close affair at Paulie Pavilion last season as the Wildcats edged out the Bruins 61-59. Arizona is 28-20 against the Bruins at home in their history. UCLA is 6-4 in the last 10 games. However, Arizona has gone 4-1 in the past five showdowns.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: UCLA-Arizona Odds

UCLA: +17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1280

Arizona: -17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 139.5 (-115)

Under: 139.5 (-105)

How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: ESPN

How to Watch

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCLA is 7-10-1 against the spread. Furthermore, they are 3-2 against the spread when playing on the road. The Bruins are also 2-2 against the spread as a road underdog. Lastly, they are 2-0 against the spread against ranked teams.

Mack is their best player, as he averaged 13.5 points per game while shooting 37.8 percent from the field. Thus, look for him to get more heavily involved than he was in the last game. Bona is great. So far, he is averaging 12.3 points per game while shooting 60.4 percent from the field. Stefanovic was the leading scorer in the last game. Subsequently, that brought his marks up to 9.9 points per game while he was shooting 34.1 percent from the field. Dylan Andrews is having a solid season, averaging 9.9 points while shooting 35.4 percent from the field. However, he managed just three points in his last game.

UCLA will cover the spread if their three best players can bring their A-game against one of the best teams in the nation. Moreover, they must play clam-down defense.

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona is 12-5 against the spread. Also, they are 8-1 against the spread at home. The Wildcats are also 8-1 against the spread as a home favorite. Thus, they have covered a lot of the odds throughout this young season.

Love is their best player. So far, he is averaging 18.4 points per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Ballo has been solid. Ultimately, he is averaging 12.4 points per game while shooting 58.4 percent from the field. The Wildcats can also count on Larsson. Amazingly, he is averaging 12.4 points per game while also shooting 55 percent from the field, including 52.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Johnson has made his mark on the team. Significantly, he is averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 55.1 percent from the triples. Boswell continues to be reliable. Substantially, he has done his part, averaging 10.4 points per game while shooting 40.6 percent, including 41.3 percent from the three-point line.

Arizona will cover the spread if they can continue scoring in bunches. Then, they need to stop Mack from getting hot.

Final UCLA-Arizona Prediction & Pick

UCLA is not a great team. However, they seem to step up when facing ranked teams. But the Wildcats also handle their business very well. Thus, the Bruins will stay with the Wildcats until the very end, when Arizona pulls away for the victory while also covering the spread.

Final UCLA-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Arizona -17.5 (-110)