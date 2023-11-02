Tennessee plays its last non-conference game as we continue our College Football odds series with a UCONN-Tennessee prediction and pick.

Tennessee plays its last non-conference game as they face UCONN. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a UCONN-Tennessee prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

After a surprising 6-6 regular season last year for UCONN, which resulted in them going to a bowl game, it has been a disaster for UCONN this year. They are now 1-7 on the year. They started 0-5, losing the first four games by ten or more points in each of them. In the last game of the losing streak, things started to click for UCONN. They lost to Utah State by just one point, and then the next week would beat Rice 38-31. Still, they have lost the last two games, both one-score losses. They lost to South Florida 24-21, and then Boston College 21-14.

Meanwhile, Tennessee enters the game at 6-2 on the season. They opened the season with wins over Virginia and Austin Peay before losing their first game of the year. That was a 29-16 loss to Florida. Tennessee would rebound and win three straight, including a 20-13 win over Texas A&M. Then Tennessse would visit Alabama. They were up 20-7 at the half, but could not score in the second half, and would end up falling 34-20. Last time out, Tennesseee rebounded and took a 33-27 win over Kentucky. Still, they have to be worried about looking ahead in this game. In the next two weeks, they will face Missouri and Georgia.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UCONN-Tennessee Odds

UCONN: +35.5 (-115)

Tennessee: -35.5 (-105)

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch UCONN vs. Tennessee Week 10

Time: noon ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why UCONN Will Cover The Spread

Ta'Quan Roberson is the starting quarterback for UCONN. He has completed 115 of 199 passes this year for 1,289 yards this season. He has eight touchdown passes and just three interceptions on the season. While Roberson has 13 big-time throws according to PFF, and just six turnover-worthy passes, he has had a few issues. First, he averages just 6.5 yards per attempt this year. Second, he has had to deal with 17 drops this season.

The running game has been led by two backs this year. Victor Rosa leads the team with 405 yards this year and is averaging 5.2 yards per attempt on the season. Still, he has scored just twice this year. Meanwhile, Camryn Edwards has 363 yards this year and also has two scores. The two combine for 12 rushes over 15 yards this year while having another eight over 10 yards. Also, Rosa is questionable in this game, so if he misses, Edwards will have a bigger role in this game.

The receiving game is led by a trio of pass catchers this year. Cameron Ross leads the way with 340 yards this year, but he also has six drops and has scored just one time this season. Brett Buckman has 335 yards this year, and one score as well. Finally, the tight end, Justin Joly, has 327 yards this year with a score, but also has five drops.

The defense has struggled all year. They give up nearly 30 points per game, but last time out gave up just 21. UCONN does not have a great pass rush, having just 14 sacks this year. Pryce Yates leads the way there, as he has 23 quarterback pressures and five sacks on the season. In the run defense, it is Jelani Stafford who leads the way. He has 20 stops for offensive failures this year, with an average depth of tackle at .7 yards beyond the line of scrimmage this year. The major issue has been coverage. UCONN has allowed nearly 1,900 yards through the air this year and 11 scores. They do have five interceptions this year. That is led by Chris Shearin who has two of them, but he has also given up four touchdowns this year.

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread

Joe Milton leads this Tennessee offense, and he has been solid this year. Milton has completed 157 of 243 passes this year for 1,758 yards. He has 13 touchdowns but also has four interceptions. He has just eight big-time throws according to PFF while he also has six turnover-worthy passes this year. Milton has yet to pass for over 300 yards this year, nor does he have a three-touchdown game. At the same time, he is over 200 yards in all but one game this year and has a touchdown in every game this year.

Milton has also been solid on the ground this year. He has run for 349 yards on the ground this year and has scored four times. He does have three fumbles, but only one has been lost. On the ground, Jaylen Wright leads the way. He has 712 yards this year on the ground and has been solid after contact. This year, Wright has 428 yards after contact, while forcing 32 missed tackles. Wright has also scored twice on the ground this year. He is not the only back through. Jabari Small has 414 yards this year with two scores. Further, Dylan Sampson has been scoring a lot. He has 376 yards on the ground and has scored seven times on the ground this year.

In the receiving game, it is Squirrel White and Ramel Keyton leading the way. White is coming into the game with 43 receptions for 462 yards this year. Still, he has scored just once this year. Meanwhile, Keyton has 327 yards this year, but he has scored three times.

The defense for Tennessee has been solid this year, giving up just 20.4 points per game this season. Still, last time out, they did give up 27 points. the pass rush is led by James Peace. He has eight sacks this year with 35 quarterback pressures. meanwhile, Tyler Baron has five sacks and 26 pressures. In coverage, Kamal Hadden has been great. He has three interceptions this year, while not allowing a touchdown.

Final UCONN-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

Tennessee is averaging nearly 32 points per game and has been great on offense overall. UCONN has been solid against the pass but will allow some big plays and touchdowns. Tennessee is going to win this game-handedly. Still, covering five touchdowns is a lot to ask. With two big games coming up, Tennessee will pull starters in this game. With that, take UCONN with the points.

Final UCONN-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: UCONN +35.5 (-115)