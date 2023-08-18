It's finally time for the Main Event of the evening as we wrap up our predictions and picks for UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley. It's the fight everyone's been waiting for – five rounds for the UFC Bantamweight (135 lb) Championship. Defending Champ Aljamain Sterling will face off against one of the sport's most viral star in No. 2 “Suga” Sean O'Malley. Check out our UFC odds series for our Sterling-O'Malley prediction and pick.

Aljamain Sterling (23-3) has gone 15-3 in his time with the UFC, defending his Bantamweight strap three times. He's been called the Bantamweight GOAT by his opponent and he'll be looking to solidify his run with another win. Sterling has said that this will be his last fight at Bantamweight, so look for him to put an exclamation on his title run. Sterling stands 5'7″ with a 71-inch reach.

Sean O'Malley (16-1) has gone an impressive 8-1-1 in the UFC since becoming one of the first products of Dana White's Contender Series. He has a chance to become the second UFC Champion from DWCS alongside Jamahal Hill as his rise to the top has been nothing short of electric. O'Malley earned this shot after beating former champ Petr Yan via split decision. Now, he's got the chance to finally make his dream come true with one more win. O'Malley stands 5'11” with a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 292 Odds: Aljamain Sterling-Sean O'Malley Odds

Aljamain Sterling: -265

Sean O'Malley: +200

Over (3.5) rounds: +112

Under (3.5) rounds: -142

How to Watch Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley

TV: ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Aljamain Sterling Will Win

Without a doubt, Aljamain Sterling has proved that there's levels to this game and you have to be perfect in every area if you want to take the belt away from him. He beat Henry Cejudo in his own game with the wrestling attack and will look to do the same against Sean O'Malley in the striking. There's not much that needs to be said about Sterling's ground game. If he finds position on O'Malley's back, it's going to be a long (or short) night of the challenger fending the Champion off of his back. Look for Aljo to be very measured as this fight begins. Don't be surprised if he shoots for an aggressive double leg and tries to get O'Malley to the mat.

Sterling will win this fight if he sticks to a game plan and takes the path of least resistance. He knows not to stand in the pocket with a sniper like O'Malley, so expect Sterling to be on his bike in this one and using movement around the octagon. He's got the more proven gas tank and thrives in these five-round environments. Sterling also looks shredded after weigh-ins and it'll be interesting to see how his strength advantage comes into play on the ground.

Why Sean O'Malley Will Win

Sean O'Malley has had this date circled ever since he was awarded the split decision win over Petr Yan. While many thought O'Malley was given a generous decision, he was still able to stand and strike with Petr Yan for five full rounds. There's no question that he's tested himself against the best in the world, but it's also clear that he's never faced anyone like Aljamain Sterling before. O'Malley has a very solid ground game and works on his grappling constantly. While he's nowhere near the wrestler Sterling is, O'Malley could see some success wrapping his long limbs in the grappling.

Sean O'Malley just needs a few clean shots to put away the champ and get his hand raised. He's supremely confident in his striking abilities and believes he can put Sterling out within two rounds on the feet. Of course, this is mixed martial arts, so O'Malley will have to be ready for whatever Sterling throws his way. He's had an extended camp ahead of this fight and will have prepared accordingly with head coach Tim Welch. If he can dictate this fight with his striking at range, we could see a new champ on Saturday.

Final Aljamain Sterling-Sean O'Malley Prediction & Pick

This is an extremely close fight stylistically and it's hard to tell which game plan will reign supreme. Sean O'Malley is such a gifted striker and will be hard for Sterling to read with the way he throws awkward punches and kicks. At range, O'Malley certainly has a chance to stun Sterling on the feet and finish him with ground and pound.

However, if Sterling manages to wrap up O'Malley's back, it's an automatic round scored for the champ. O'Malley has experienced in grappling competitions, but wearing Sterling as a backpack for multiple rounds will wear out even the toughest grapplers. If Sterling was able to have his way with an Olympic wrestler like Henry Cejudo, he should be able to get O'Malley down rather easily.

For the prediction, we'll go with Aljamain Sterling to pick up the win. He's got the edge with his wrestling and can dictate where this fight takes place. It's going to take a few perfect shots from O'Malley to sit down Sterling, but anything can happen when dealing with the Suga Show. Let's side with the over here as Sterling welcomes this fight into the championship rounds.

Final Aljamain Sterling-Sean O'Malley Prediction & Pick: Aljamain Sterling (-265); OVER 3.5 Rounds (+112)