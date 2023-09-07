Alexander Volkanovski had a unique prediction for the UFC 293 headliner this weekend.

Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 which takes place Saturday night in Sydney, Australia.

For most observers, the fight is a foregone conclusion and that's simply because of how the stylistic matchup favors Adesanya a whole lot more than Strickland.

“I’m not gonna take a heap away from Sean but stylistically and the level that ‘Izzy’ is at, there’s a reason why he’s such a favorite. Especially for this fight,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel (via MMA Fighting). “Obviously, Sean Strickland supposedly has a wrestling and grappling background. He’s got a bit of an ego though, let’s be real. He’s like, ‘Ah, who cares about that s**t. I’m just gonna go stand and bang.’ Wasn’t very well for him with the whole [Alex] Pereira thing but there’s a good chance he does that anyway. But you might see him know that this isn’t a battle he wants to go down that sort of road with Israel Adesanya. He should learn that pretty early.

“‘Izzy’s’ gonna really pick him apart, smash his legs with a variety of dexterity he has with his legs. Mixing it up at the leg, whether it goes to the body or up high, I can see so much damage happening.”

Leg kicks will particularly be key for Adesanya.

Strickland has his unusual but unique upright stance while fighting which, while it helps him evade punches for the most part, makes him extremely susceptible to leg kicks.

However, Adesanya doesn't discriminate and kicks the body as well as the head as well. That is why Volkanovski sees a unique finish to the fight — Strickland's arm getting broken while blocking one of those kicks.

“One thing that I’ve been thinking of and picturing in my head … a broken arm,” Volkanovski added. “Breaking Sean Strickland’s arm from a kick. I don’t know why, I’m just seeing it happen while he’s trying to block. Brings his hand up last minute and just snapping it. I’m actually picturing that.

“I’m gonna go obviously TKO. I think it’s gonna be a TKO mid rounds. Anywhere two-three, I think you could do it in the first but I’m picking round two, round three TKO stoppage and I think he really does put it on him. Sean Strickland’s gonna say some things and I think ‘Izzy’s’ gonna get the payback that he wants and it’s gonna be that type of fight where he really gets to hurt this guy. Sean’s tough, he’s gonna keep trying to come forward and I can just see him getting absolutely battered.”