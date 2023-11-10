UFC 295 continues on the prelims with a fight between Van and Borjas. Check out our UFC odds series for our Van-Borjas prediction.

UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira continues on the prelims with a fight in the flyweight division between Joshua Van and promotional newcomer Kevin Borjas. Van made the most of his short-notice opportunity when he stepped in to face Zhalgas Zhumagulov who he outstruck en route to a decision victory meanwhile, Borjas will be making his UFC debut after winning a contract on this season of the Contender Series. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Van-Borjas prediction and pick.

Joshua Van (8-1) was originally scheduled to face off against Joshua Van on Week 1 of this season of the Contender Series until he got the call to face off against Zhalgas Zhumagulov on short notice at UFC on ABC 5 back in June. Van's exceptional striking was on display as well as his improved takedown defense against Zhumagulov and he will be looking to continue his success against a fighter he was getting ready to fight Kevin Borjas this weekend at UFC 295.

Kevin Borjas (9-1) defied the odds as a big underdog and defeated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu standout Victor Dias to earn his UFC contract on the Contender Series. He showed his toughness and his heart to battle through adversity early in that fight to batter Dias in rounds two and three to earn himself the unanimous decision victory. Borjas is hoping to make it five in a row when he finally gets to take on Joshua Van this weekend at UFC 295.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 295 Odds: Joshua Van-Kevin Borjas Odds

Joshua Van: -218

Kevin Borjas: +180

Over 2.5 Rounds: -110

Under 2.5 Rounds: -120

How to Watch Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Joshua Van Will Win

Joshua Van put on a striking clinic against Zhalgas Zhumagulov in his UFC debut. He was able to keep up an insane pace for the entirety of the fight. He threw an incredible 245 strikes and landed 131 across 15 minutes which ultimately was too much for Zhumagulov to handle. Also, Van showed off much improved takedown defense only letting Zhumagulov take him down one time in his five attempts which only one minute of control time.

Van out in space utilizes a ton of different attacks with his hands and feet making him exceptionally dangerous at kicking range. Borjas is better suited to be on the inside where he can rip his boxing combinations to the head and body. If Van can keep him guessing on the feet and counter as he attempts to get in boxing range he can really hurt Borjas and either get him out of there late or get the unanimous decision victory.

Why Kevin Borjas Will Win

Kevin Borjas looked like a great signing for the flyweight division after a dominant performance against a very tough prospect Victor Dias. Dias was a decorated Jiu-Jitsu world champion who had Borjas in a tough spot in round one but ultimately Borjas was able to weather the early storm and drown him with his pace and pressure and Dias gassed taking the fight on short notice.

He gets to take on a familiar opponent Joshua Van who he was getting ready for prior to the opponent change. Now, he gets to showcase his abilities in a fun scrap against another exciting striker. Borjas has some slick boxing combinations where he lands one to the head and rips to the body making it tough on his opponent if gets into a brawl with him. He's also got the cardio and the chin to hang in there for the full 15 minutes. If Borjas can avoid the big shots of Van and get into boxing range he can really hurt Van potentially putting him away late.

Final Joshua Van-Kevin Borjas Prediction & Pick

These flyweights are coming to fight on the prelims and are looking to show out on this PPV event. Both Van and Borjas are exceptional strikers which should make this fun a fun fight for the fans but I think it's Van who has the leg up on the feet. He has the more diverse striking arsenal with the ability to keep this fight at his preferred range inside the bigger 30-foot octagon. Meanwhile, Borjas will have to eat strikes from Van in order to get in boxing range to rip his combinations. Ultimately, Van will be able to keep this fight at kicking range where he will utilize his varied attacks to pick apart Borjas to win his second consecutive fight inside the octagon.

Final Joshua Van-Kevin Borjas Prediction & Pick: Joshua Van (-218), Over 2.5 Rounds (-110)