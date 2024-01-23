At UFC 297, Sean Strickland lost his title via close split-decision to Dricus Du Plessis, we take a look at what's next for the former middleweight champion.

Sean Strickland’s close split decision loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 was a highly competitive and intense battle between two skilled middleweight fighters. The fight showcased a strategic and technical approach from both athletes, ultimately leading to a narrow victory for du Plessis.

Shoutout to Sean Strickland. He came from nothing and became a global superstar without trying to be one. He works hard and says what he feels without sugarcoating. “As real as it gets” has always been the slogan for the UFC. You won’t find many more realer than him. pic.twitter.com/8HgmzYS9Q7 — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) January 22, 2024

The second round saw du Plessis making adjustments, as he began to find success with his leg kicks and clinch work. He effectively disrupted Strickland’s rhythm and landed some clean shots of his own. Strickland continued to press forward, but du Plessis’ ability to absorb damage and respond with calculated strikes made it a difficult round to score.

The final round was a true test of will and determination for both fighters. Strickland maintained his high output, while du Plessis showcased his durability and versatility by mixing up his striking and grappling. The round ended with both fighters leaving it all in the Octagon, making it a tough round to judge.

The judges’ decision ultimately favored du Plessis in a split decision, reflecting the razor-thin margin between the two competitors. While Strickland’s volume striking and aggression were impressive, du Plessis’ ability to adapt and find success in different aspects of the fight likely swayed the judges in his favor. Now after the dust has settled, the question lies what is next for the former middleweight champion and that’s what we will discuss.

Khamzat Chimaev

Sean Strickland should fight Khamzat Chimaev next after his title loss at UFC 297. Despite Strickland’s hesitance, a matchup with Chimaev is an intriguing prospect for both fighters and the middleweight division. Chimaev, known for his dominant performances, has expressed interest in facing Strickland, adding to the anticipation surrounding this potential bout.

The stylistic contrast between Strickland’s striking prowess and Chimaev’s grappling dominance creates an exciting dynamic for the fight. Strickland’s technical boxing and volume striking, as showcased in his recent fights, present an interesting challenge for Chimaev’s relentless pressure and ground game. This contrast in styles could lead to a compelling and unpredictable matchup that fans and analysts alike would eagerly anticipate.

The significance of this fight in the context of the middleweight division cannot be overlooked. Both Strickland and Chimaev are rising stars in the division, and a victory for either fighter could have major implications for their title aspirations. With Chimaev’s undefeated record and Strickland’s established presence in the division, a potential clash between the two could serve as a title eliminator, adding further stakes to the matchup.

Jared Cannonier

After Sean Strickland’s title loss at UFC 297, a compelling next step for him would be a rematch with Jared Cannonier. Their previous encounter resulted in a closely contested split decision, and a rematch would provide an opportunity for Strickland to avenge his loss and regain momentum in the middleweight division. Cannonier’s recent performances, including a win over Marvin Vettori, further solidify his position as a top contender, making a rematch with Strickland a high-stakes and highly anticipated matchup.

The potential for a rematch with Cannonier is particularly intriguing given the competitive nature of their first fight and the developments in both fighters’ careers since then. Strickland’s resilience and striking prowess, coupled with Cannonier’s power and well-rounded skill set, create an exciting dynamic for a rematch that is sure to capture the attention of MMA fans and analysts alike.

Furthermore, a victory for Strickland in a rematch with Cannonier could serve as a crucial step in rebuilding his credibility following the title loss at UFC 297. It would also position him for another run at the middleweight title, adding significant stakes to the potential rematch.

Marvin Vettori

After Sean Strickland’s title loss at UFC 297, a compelling next opponent for him could be Marvin Vettori. Vettori, a top middleweight contender, has been vocal about his admiration for Strickland’s fighting style and has expressed a desire to face him in the Octagon. This matchup would not only be an exciting clash of similar fighting styles but also a significant opportunity for both fighters to make a statement in the highly competitive middleweight division.

The potential fight between Strickland and Vettori is particularly intriguing given their similar aggressive and pressure-based fighting approaches. Both fighters possess well-rounded skill sets, with a focus on striking and grappling, setting the stage for an intense and closely contested battle

A victory for Strickland in a matchup against Vettori would serve as a crucial step in his journey to reclaim the momentum he had prior to his title loss. It would also position him for another run at the middleweight title, adding significant stakes to the potential matchup.