UFC Austin: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan kicks off the prelims with a fight in the women's flyweight division between Veronica Hardy and Jamey-Lyn Horth. Hardy got back into the win column after a three-year layoff meanwhile, the undefeated Horth made the most in her UFC debut up a weight class with a unanimous decision victory. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Hardy-Horth prediction and pick.

Veronica Hardy (7-4-1) was able to get back into the win column after being out for three full years. Her switch to Team Renegade training with the likes of welterweight champion Leon Edwards helped her in her progression during those years off. She is now looking for her first winning streak inside the octagon when she takes on the undefeated Jamey-Lyn Horth this weekend in Austin, Texas.

Jamey-Lyn Horth (6-0) came into her UFC debut off a 16-month layoff and looked the best she's ever looked when she took on Hailey Cowan up a weight class as she won a unanimous decision. The former LFA Flyweight Champion now gets to move back down to her natural weight class when she takes on Veronica Hardy this weekend at UFC Austin as she looks to continue her rise in the UFC's flyweight division.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Austin Odds: Veronica Hardy-Jamey-Lyn Horth Odds

Veronica Hardy: +146

Jamey-Lyn Horth: -180

Over 2.5 rounds: -310

Under 2.5 rounds: +225

How to Watch Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT (Prelims)

Why Veronica Hardy Will Win

Veronica Hardy looked like the best version of herself as she came off a three-year layoff to take on Ultimate Fighter winner Julianna Miller. She beat Miller in every aspect of the fight whether it was on the feet at range or in the grappling against the cage or on the mat. Her new training over the years at Team Renegade seems to have paid off during her time away from the octagon.

Hardy will now take on Canadian Jamey-Lyn Horth who showed out in her UFC debut when she took on Contender Series alumni Hailey Cowan. Hardy has the ability to do what she did against Miller which was to use her speed and her kicks to keep Horth at the end of her strikes and just outstrike for the vast majority of the fight. Horth will certainly be the aggressor but she's known to take damage while doing so and that is something Hardy can take advantage of and finally get on a winning streak inside the octagon.

Why Jamey-Lyn Horth Will Win

Jamey-Lyn Horth is an undefeated flyweight prospect who was victorious in her UFC debut against former Contender Series alumni Hailey Cowan. She took the fight up a weight class at bantamweight but she is moving back down to flyweight where she is the former LFA Flyweight Champion.

She will have some size on the smaller Veronica Hardy and she would be wise to utilize her size and strength in this matchup. Knowing that Hardy's glaring weakness is her defensive grappling that is something she can take full advantage of being a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu with two of her six wins coming by submission. This could be a statement fight for Horth if she can string things together and get this win on Saturday night.

Final Veronica Hardy-Jamey-Lyn Horth Prediction & Pick

This should be a great scrap in the women's flyweight division and one that should put one of these fighters' names on the map in the flyweight division. Hardy is very well-equipped to stay on the outside and utilize her speed and kicks to get the job done in this fight against Horth. Horth however, will be looking to crowd the space of Hardy and be the aggressor making Hardy fight off of her backfoot much like she did against Cowan.

If Horth can keep the fight in boxing range on the feet and then mix in the takedowns she's going to be exceptionally hard to beat. Hardy will need to be at her best with her movement to keep from Horth getting a read on her timing on the feet if she wants to win two in a row. Ultimately, Hardy will try her best to keep this fight at kicking range but it will be Horth who will be landing the much harder strikes and landing the most damage while mixing in the takedowns as she takes a clear cut unanimous decision victory.

Final Veronica Hardy-Jamey-Lyn Horth Prediction & Pick: Jamey-Lyn Horth (-180), Over 2.5 Rounds (-310)