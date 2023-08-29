Contender Series Week 4: Mitch Ramirez vs. Carlos Prates continues with the featured bout in the welterweight division between Mitch Ramirez and Carlos Prates. Ramirez is an undefeated prospect riding a seven-fight win streak into his Contender Series debut meanwhile, Prates is coming off six consecutive wins. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Ramirez-Prates prediction and pick.

Carlos Prates (16-6) is a Vale Top Team product who's been on a tear with six consecutive wins in MMA and even two kickboxing wins coming into his chance on the Contender Series. He most recently had back-to-back knockout victories in his short stint in LFA before getting the call-up to fight Mitch Ramirez for his shot to win a coveted UFC contract on this week's episode of the Contender Series.

Mitch Ramirez (7-0) is coming off a TKO victory at XMMA 6 back in May where he stopped Jeremie Holloway due to leg kicks in the third round. Ramirez brings an undefeated professional and amateur record into the biggest opportunity of his MMA career when he takes on the dangerous Muay Thai striker in Carlos Prates this Tuesday night on the Contender Series.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Contender Series Week 4 Odds: Mitch Ramirez-Carlos Prates Odds

Mitch Ramirez: +190

Carlos Prates: -260

How to Watch Mitch Ramirez vs. Carlos Prates

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why Mitch Ramirez Will Win

Mitch Ramirez is a fun prospect to watch throw-down with his opponents. He is as tough as they come as he will be able to walk through fire to land some heavy shots on the feet. Ramirez does his best work when he's able to chop down at the lead leg of his opponents just like we saw those leg kicks take a major toll on his last opponent Jeremy Holloway to the point where he couldn't take any more damage in that third round.

While Ramirez is a powerful striker who can break down his opponents, it will be in his best interest to mix in some of his grappling to get the win on Tuesday night. He may not be a high-level black belt but he certainly is the much more well-rounded fighter in this matchup. Mixing in the takedowns will take some steam off the strikes of Prates and help slow him down the later this fight goes. If Ramirez can do that, he can cause an upset in this matchup.

Why Carlos Prates Will Win

Carlos Prate is a high-level Muay Thai kickboxer and it shows in his fighting style. He is very aggressive and is always looking to come forward to hurt his opponents. Prate does very well mixing in his attacks with punches and ending combinations with kicks which will come in handy against someone like Ramirez who will need to mix things up to get the win here.

Prates' biggest glaring weakness would be his grappling as he's been submitted in three of his six losses as a professional. He can make up for that weakness with his raw aggression and devastating power that will make it hard for many opponents to just walk through the fire to take him down. While Ramirez is a powerful striker in his own right, this would be Prates's fight to lose if this fight ends up being a glorified kickboxing match with 4 oz MMA gloves.

Final Mitch Ramirez-Carlos Prates Prediction & Pick

This fight is going to be an absolute banger and a great fight to kick off this week's episode of the Contender Series. Prates' Muay Thai background should serve him well against the leg kicks and heavy hands of Ramirez. It's going to come down to whether Prates can punish Ramirez as he attempts to make this a dog fight and when he tries to take the fight to the mat.

Ramirez will need to walk through some fire as he's done in the past so that he can make this a fight for either one of these fighters to win with their grit and determination. He has that dog in him that while he may be down on the scorecards he is never out of the fight Prates will need to be able to fight technically on the feet at range while Ramirez needs to make this fight a brawl which makes it a very fun and exciting matchup. Ultimately, Prates is going to look good early landing some hard and heavy shots on Ramirez while Ramirez will need to make this a dog fight to the bitter end where his cardio can take over but unfortunately, it will not get to the latter portion of this fight as Prates will end Ramirez early knocking him out and punching his ticket to the UFC.

Final Mitch Ramirez-Carlos Prates Prediction & Pick: Carlos Prates (-260)