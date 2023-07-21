UFC London: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura keeps it moving on the prelims with a fight in the strawweight division between Shauna Bannon and Bruna Brasil. Bannon is an undefeated prospect who will be making her UFC debut meanwhile, Brasil was knocked out in her UFC debut. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Bannon-Brasil prediction and pick.

Shauna Bannon (5-0) is an undefeated prospect out of Ireland that will be looking to be the next big thing out Ireland after Conor McGregor and Ian Garry. She had an extensive amateur career where she went 9-3 before turning pro and hasn't lost since, winning in promotions like Invicta FC. Bannon will look to keep this momentum going with a big win over her toughest adversary to date Bruna Brasil.

Bruna Brasil (8-3-1) came into her UFC debut after winning a contract on the Contender Series with a brutal head kick knockout. That wasn't long-lived after she was knocked out in her debut fight against the surging Denise Gomes. She hopes that her experience against high-level competition will help her get her first octagon win this weekend at UFC London.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC London Odds: Shauna Bannon-Bruna Brasil Odds

Shauna Bannon: +128

Bruna Brasil: -158

Over 2.5 Rounds: -280

Under 2.5 Rounds: +210

How to Watch Shauna Bannon vs. Bruna Brasil

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Shauna Bannon Will Win

Shauna Bannon is set to make her UFC debut against Bruna Brasil at UFC London. Bannon has an undefeated record of 5-0, with two stoppages and three decision victories. This shows that she has the ability to finish fights, but also has the stamina and technique to go the distance. On the other hand, Brasil has a record of 8-3-1. While she has more experience than Bannon, her record suggests that she is not as dominant as Bannon.

Bannon has shown her versatility in her previous fights, winning both the women's flyweight and strawweight titles in the Cage Legacy organization. Bannon also has been on a roll lately, winning all five of her professional fights and had a 9-3 amateur record before turning pro. Her most recent victory was against an Invicta FC veteran Minna Grusander in a fight where she dominated her from start to finish. She also had help with training guidance from the most polarizing figure in MMA, Conor McGregor, to assist her to get ready for the biggest fight and opportunity of her life ahead of her UFC debut. This suggests that she is in good form and has the momentum heading into her UFC debut.

Why Bruna Brasil Will Win

Bruna Brasil has a record of 8-3-1, compared to Bannon's undefeated record of 5-0. While Bannon has shown promise in her previous fights, she has not faced the same level of competition as Brasil. Brasil may have not fought in Invicta FC as Bannon has but she has fought in LFA which is one of the regional promotions outside of the UFC. This experience could give her an advantage in the octagon.

Brasil is known for her diverse striking game. That was on full display when she picked apart Marnic Mann until she ended her with a head kick in the second round of her Contender Series fight. Bannon on the hand is a come-forward aggressive fighter something that Brasil has seen in her previous and has looked very good against. Her long-range attacks with her kicks will come in handy to keep herself out of range and as long as she doesn't get caught with her hands down like she did against Denise Gomes so could potentially just pick Bannon apart.

Final Shauna Bannon-Bruna Brasil Prediction & Pick

This should be a relatively closely contested fight throughout. Bannon will be looking to throw caution to the wind, get within boxing to land her devastating shots, and potentially take this fight to the mat. The one glaring weakness of Brasil's game is her ground game but she showed in her fight against Mann, a black belt in jiu-jitsu, that she was able to defend any submission attacks and get back to her feet. If Brasil can keep this fight on the feet and at range she should have no problem just countering Bannon as she comes within range. Ultimately the experience and technical striking ability of Brasil will give Bannon a ton of problems as she takes her first professional loss and her first loss inside the octagon.

Final Shauna Bannon-Bruna Brasil Prediction & Pick: Bruna Brasil (-158), Over 2.5 Rounds (-280)