UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font kicks off the prelims with a fight in the flyweight division between Ode' Osbourne and Assu Almabayev. Osbourne is coming off a win in his last fight meanwhile, Almabayev is coming into his UFC debut on a 13-fight win streak. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Osbourne-Almabayev prediction and pick.

Ode' Osbourne (12-5) got back into the win column after suffering a knockout defeat against Tyson Nam two fights ago. He was able to just outwork Charles Johnson for a unanimous decision victory. Osbourne has now won three out of his last four and comes into this fight as a sizable underdog again as he takes on the highly touted Kazakhstan prospect Assu Almabayev.

Assu Almabayev (17-2) is riding a 13-fight winning streak coming into his UFC debut. He is the number one flyweight in Kazakhstan and is a highly regarded prospect finishing 11 of his 17 wins fighting in respectable MMA promotions like BRAVE CF, M-1 Challenge, and ACB. He will be looking to put his name on the map with a big win in his debut against Ode' Osbourne.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Nashville Odds: Ode' Osbourne-Assu Almabayev Odds

Ode' Osbourne: +160

Assu Almabayev: -200

Over 2.5 Rounds: -118

Under 2.5 Rounds: -108

How to Watch Ode' Osbourne vs. Assu Almabayev

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Ode' Osbourne Will Win

Ode' Osbourne got back on track with a close split decision win in his last fight against Charles Johnson. He was able to utilize his wrestling in that fight to win the necessary minutes to get the nod on the judge's scorecards. He has now won three of his last four fights with his lone blemish a knockout loss to Tyson Nam. Now he gets to take on the No. 1 prospect out of Kazakhstan in the flyweight division Assu Almabayev.

When Osbourne is on he is fast, dynamic, and has a ton of power behind his punches but it's when he is off his game he gets caught. Going against a dynamic fighter in Almabayev he will need to be at the top of his game if he wants to extend his winning streak to two. It's up to him to be dialed in while utilizing his speed and movement all while mixing in the takedowns like he did against Johnson to get the job done and cause the upset against the debuting Kazakhstan fighter.

Why Assu Almabayev Will Win

Assu Almabayev is the top-rated prospect fighting out of Kazakhstan coming into this fight riding a 13-fight winning streak. He has fought for respectable promotions like BRAVE CF, ACB, and was the interim flyweight champion for M-1 Challenge. Almabayev does a lot very well, he mixes things up on the feet, and when he is able to get his grappling going he is exceptionally hard to beat.

Against a fighter like Osbourne, Almabayev will need to make him work right from the jump and really bring the fight to him. If he is able to get his grappling game going early it will benefit him the longer this fight goes. He will of course need to be mindful of what Osbourne will be throwing back at him. As long as Almabayev can get his game going he is going to be the one dictating where this fight takes place.

Final Ode' Osbourne-Assu Almabayev Prediction & Pick

This is a great flyweight matchup to kick off the prelims as both fighters are high-octane and are ready to put on a show for the fight fans. Ode' Osbourne will look to utilize his speed as well as his length to keep Almabayev at the end of his strikes as he tries to enter within range. As for Almabayev, he's going to need to chop down the lead leg of Osbourne to hinder his movement so that he can track down and get within range to land his strikes.

It's also going to be up to Almabayev to get his grappling game going because he is such a huge advantage if this fight does hit the mat that it would be foolish of him to make this fight strictly a kickboxing match. Ultimately, Osbourne looks good early utilizing his speed and his in-and-out movement to land his strikes at range but then Almabayev gets his timing down and lands some takedowns to take over this fight in the latter portion to get the nod on the judge's scorecards.

Final Ode' Osbourne-Assu Almabayev Prediction & Pick: Assu Almabayev (-200), Over 2.5 Rounds (-118)